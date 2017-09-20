MTP Daily 09/20/17

Hollywood Stars, National Security Experts Team Up On Russia...

Rob Reiner tells Chuck about the "Committee to Investigate Russia," a group that includes Hollywood stars and National Security experts who are asking: "What is going to keep us safe?" ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

