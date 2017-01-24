01/24/17

GOP Senators Roll Out Obamacare Alternative

Sen. Susan Collins (R-DE) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) join MTP Daily to discuss their health care plan to replace Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPost: Power struggles define Trump's first days in WH
3 hours 57 min ago
Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
7 hours 16 min ago
Waters: Trump has no information that millions voted illegally
4 hours 12 min ago
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof forward, or shut up
5 hours 39 min ago
Shailene Woodley on DAPL: Indigenous rights have been 'overlooked' for too long
4 hours 2 min ago
Donald Trump lies about losing the popular vote
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Trump welcoming Theresa May on Friday
Mika: Trump should have addressed these marches
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL