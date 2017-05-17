MTP Daily 05/17/17

Dem Sen: Comey Memo in 'Neighborhood' of Obstruction of Justice

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joins to discuss if President Trump will be able to escape these different controversies and advises the President to “take his time” in choosing a new FBI Director. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

