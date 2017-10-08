MSNBC Live 10/08/17

Saturday Night Live Comments On Las Vegas Shooting

As a part of Jason Aldean's performance on Saturday Night Live he commented on the recent shooting in Las Vegas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Corker calls White House 'adult day care center' after Trump attack
After being shot, Scalise still opposes more gun control
"SNL" pays tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims
2 hours 48 min ago
Trump to Schumer: Let's make a deal
1 day 25 min ago
Rep. Lewis: It's time for Congress to 'be brave' on guns
1 day 2 hours ago
Trump's presidential empathy tested in PR, LV
The economic toll of gun violence in the U.S.
Ivanka and Don Jr. were once investigated for fraud
Ryan: 'We're sticking with the Constitution' on gun control
Report: Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role with oligarch

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL