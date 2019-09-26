NYT: Trump tells staff he wants to know whistleblower's sources, says they should be dealt with like 'in the old days'02:43
The New York Times is reporting that President Trump told staff from the United States Mission to the United Nations that he wants to know who told the whistleblower about his phone call with the president of Ukraine, saying that whoever did so was “close to a spy” and alluded to dealing with those sources how spies were formerly dealt with. The penalty for spying was execution.