The Beat With Ari Melber 10/06/17

Trump restricts women's healthcare on anniversary of Access...

The one year anniversary of Donald Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape release coincides with the Trump administration rolling back birth control provisions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump admin to roll back Obama-era birth control mandate
8 hours 44 min ago
Mueller’s team interviewed Trump dossier author
1 day 1 min ago
What could happen if Trump de-certifies the Iran nuclear deal
7 hours 50 min ago
As Pence visits, thousands in Puerto Rico still without water, electricity
6 hours 42 min ago
U.S. lost 33,000 jobs — the first decline in 7 years
11 hours 29 min ago
Trump cryptically hints at 'the calm before the storm'
Mobile devices banned from West Wing
Trump signed a law that could help mentally ill get guns
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL