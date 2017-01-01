MSNBC Live 01/01/17

Trump raises doubts on Russian hacking allegations

Nile Stanage, associate editor at The Hill, and Erin McPike, political analyst, discuss Russian hacking, White House briefings, and Trump’s credibility as an informed president-elect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

