Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/20/17

Trump looking to overhaul White House press operations

During his 5 months on the job, Spicer has gone to great lengths to defend Trump's most outrageous claims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NRCC chair: Georgia special election ‘about more than Trump’
3 hours 34 min ago
Matthews: The nonsense of Trump now a standard for nonsense
1 hour 43 min ago
Trump looking to overhaul White House press operations
1 hour 12 min ago
Georgia special election key to health care future?
3 hours 42 min ago
McCaskill: Health care bill a tax cut for the rich
1 hour 21 min ago
Hirono: Trump still doesn't believe in Russian interference
Warner: Russia probe slowed by Trump's recent actions
Blumenthal: Health care bill gives new meaning to 'secrecy'
GOP senators to see health care bill Thursday
Morning Joe: If GOP loses to Ossoff, there will 'be panic'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL