MSNBC Live 04/21/17

Sessions Explains Critique of Hawaii Judge Blocking...

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says his surprise was over one solitary judge being able to stop the President’s immigration order. He also adds that the administration expects to prevail on appeal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O'Reilly sexual harassment accusers speak out
14 hours 3 min ago
Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
14 hours 38 min ago
Joe to Democratic Party: Do you want to win or not?
6 hours 3 min ago
Waters: What we're experiencing with Trump is 'abnormal'
4 hours 19 min ago
Here's why the chances of a gov't shutdown just went up
4 hours 59 min ago
Attorney General calls Hawaii 'an island in the Pacific'
Fmr. Bush staffer: Trump more 'marketer' than 'performer'
Trump Russia national security investigator leaving DoJ
Three accusers on Trump's defense of O'Reilly
Trump prepares for a possible North Korea nuclear test

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL