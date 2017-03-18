MSNBC Live 03/18/17

Maryland court files appeal on travel ban

The Deputy Director for the ACLU’s National Immigrant’s Rights Project, Lee Gelernt, discusses the new developments with the travel ban and the notice of appeal that the justice department filed on Friday against a Maryland court’s decision to halt the travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ has no evidence to support wiretap claim: source
15 hours 52 sec ago
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
16 hours 3 min ago
What Democrats think of the new health care bill
3 hours 41 min ago
Mook: Why we can't let Russia's hacking slide
15 hours 17 min ago
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
15 hours 9 min ago
During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL