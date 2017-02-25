MSNBC Live 02/25/17

Cecile Richards: Ryan needs to pay attention to the women of...

NBC’s Beth Fouhy speaks to Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards about the threats against Planned Parenthood specifically by Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

