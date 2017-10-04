Morning Joe 10/04/17
Trump shows 'basic lack of humanity' in Puerto Rico
While visiting Puerto Rico Tuesday to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, President Trump tossed out supplies like paper towel rolls to residents. The panel takes a moment to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump shows 'basic lack of humanity' in...
Historian Jon Meacham: Trump's a promoter,...
Dire straits across much of Puerto Rico as...
In Puerto Rico Trump talks up the weather ...
New York City official: Trump's visit 'an...
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Congressman's emotional response to Trump...
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more...
Trump And San Juan Mayor Meet In Puerto Rico
Trump Compares Hurricane Death Tolls
SNL Opens Season By Taking Jab At Trump
Trump vs. Puerto Rico
Trump lauds Puerto Rico response as San...
San Juan mayor: People in Puerto Rico are ...
Trump touts Puerto Rico response as mayor...
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
‘This is not the finest hour of the United...
Acting DHS Secretary Delivers Remarks in...
Puerto Rico Governor: Response Still 'Not...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Puerto Rico Crisis
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Dire straits across much of Puerto Rico as...
Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned ...
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to...
New York City official: Trump's visit 'an...
Surgeon at Las Vegas hospital that treated...
This Vegas shooting witness stayed behind...
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Las Vegas shooting survivors make...
No explanation for deadly Las Vegas gunman
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't...
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We...
Where to donate blood for Las Vegas victims
Senator Murphy looks for opening for gun laws
ISIS Las Vegas claim viewed with skepticism
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
First responders saved many from gunman
Rep. Lieu: Kushner lied, needs to lose...
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Politics
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Katy Tur: Trump wants to be liked
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...
Sean Spicer's copious note-taking could be...
Fmr. Watergate attorney: Mueller may be...
Feds reportedly monitored Manafort after...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: We need to show uncommon acts of...
Trump shows 'basic lack of humanity' in...
Inside first responders' reaction to Vegas...
Erickson takes tough year, turns it into...
Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' ...
New details emerge about victims in Las Vegas
Background checks have wide approval:...
Noonan: I always think it's the right time...
'We could save lives': Congressman urges...
Can Trump strike right tone on upcoming...
Morning Joe remembers rock legend Tom Petty
Joe: At some point, Congress has to say...
Motive in Las Vegas massacre eludes...
Why Kennedy's 'Ripple of Hope' speech...
Las Vegas Sheriff: Suspect Had 'Excess Of...
Brother of shooter says there were no...
New details emerge on Las Vegas shooter
Vegas hotel remains under lockdown
Over 100 patients being treated at Las...
Vegas shooting now becomes deadliest in US...
Rachel Maddow
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
No explanation for deadly Las Vegas gunman
Where to donate blood for Las Vegas victims
First responders saved many from gunman
Senator Murphy looks for opening for gun laws
ISIS Las Vegas claim viewed with skepticism
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't...
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Tom Price private plane scandal snowballs
Trump pitches rich tax cut as P.R. languishes
P.R. hospitals struggle with ailing Americans
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ
Extra Trump inauguration money a mystery