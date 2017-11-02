Morning Joe 11/02/17

Trump sabotaging our health care system, says senator

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discusses open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, Trump's attempts to gut the ACA, the GOP tax bill, Trump's criticism of Chuck Schumer and the diversity visa lottery. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump calls for death penalty for NYC attacker
3 hours 53 min ago
Bannon reportedly think Trump losing grip on power
10 hours 17 min ago
Manafort money-laundering charge explained
12 hours 2 min ago
How Schiff just answered Trump-Russia collusion question
12 hours 29 min ago
Lawrence: John Kelly has lost the benefit of the doubt
10 hours 37 min ago
Blumenthal: We’ll see more indictments soon
Ari Melber to Zuckerberg: Whose side are you on?
How Trump reacted to the NYC terror attack vs. others
Inside the turmoil at the White House
Facebook exec: We saw pro-Russian actors on site in 2015

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL