Morning Joe 11/10/17

Reza Aslan: We need to not see God as being human

Author and professor Reza Aslan joins Morning Joe to discuss 'God: A Human History,' his new book on the origin of religion and the idea of a humanized god. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
2 hours 13 min ago
Trump shakes hands with Putin at Asia summit
2 hours 1 min ago
I support Pres. Trump, but not blindly: GOP congressman
3 hours 33 min ago
Poll: Most Americans think Trump knew of Russian contacts
12 hours 22 min ago
VP Club: Pence, Biden chat at least once a month
5 hours 32 min ago
Lawrence to McConnell: What will you do about Roy Moore?
Moore allegations add to string of Alabama political scandals
What happened when Trump was in Moscow?
Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL