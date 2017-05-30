Morning Joe 05/30/17

Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Brzezinski

Top Talkers: The Morning Joe panel kicks off Tuesday's show discussing the life and legacy of former National Security Advisor to President Carter, Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Was Kushner working as a double agent?
1 day 12 min ago
Trump delaying decision on Paris Climate Accord
18 hours 27 min ago
Trump honors military 'heroes' on Memorial Day
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?
2 days 23 hours ago
Female vets take aim at a new target: politics
Lawrence: Worst news yet for Trump family
The history of diplomatic "backchannels"
Clapper on Trump-Russia ties: "My dashboard warning light was clearly on"
Takei takes on "Star Trek" diversity attacks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL