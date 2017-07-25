Morning Joe 07/25/17

Manchin to Sessions: Jeff, keep doing your job

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Professor Ryan Goodman discuss Jeff Sessions and the president's tweets about the attorney general as well as health care and if Jared Kushner can be impeached. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

