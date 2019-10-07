U.S. to withdraw from Northern Syria, Supreme Court's new term and 'SNL' is at it again: The Morning Rundown
Joe: What do Republicans think of Trump surrendering again against ISIS in Syria?01:30
In explaining his decision to pull back US military presence in northern Syria, President Trump tweets on Monday morning that "it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home." Joe Scarborough asks what Republicans think of Donald Trump "surrendering yet again against ISIS in Syria."