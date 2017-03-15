Morning Joe 03/15/17

GOP member says party committed to saving people from ACA

Rep. Steve Scalise, La., discusses the House GOP health care plan, his meeting with the president and the CBO scoring of the plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
12 hours 33 min ago
Lawrence and Rachel review what's in Trump's tax return
11 hours 53 min ago
WH blasts media after Trump's 2005 tax docs released
10 hours 37 min ago
McCaskill: Why do wealthy people need a tax cut now?
2 hours 17 min ago
Donald Trump's 2005 tax return, why now?
11 hours 35 min ago
Graham: I want to know if there was surveillance
More questions than answers after look at Trump's 2005 tax docs
Trump paid $38 million in 2005 federal income tax
Is Trump distancing himself from GOP bill?
Sen. Graham to FBI: You're about to screw

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL