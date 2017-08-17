Morning Joe 08/17/17

GOP, business and the country respond to Trump

The Morning Joe panel discusses last weekend's events in Charlottesville, the memorial service for Heather Heyer, the president's remarks and how the country is responding to the president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
9 hours 19 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
8 hours 37 min ago
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
10 hours 21 min ago
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
10 hours 47 min ago
Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests
9 hours 58 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL