Morning Joe 09/19/17

'We have to get better': Dem messaging in Trump era

Harold Ford Jr. and fmr. Gov. Ed Rendell join Morning Joe to discuss Demcrats in the Trump era and a winning future message for the party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
10 hours 41 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
8 hours 54 min ago
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP
10 hours 1 min ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
10 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
11 hours 46 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL