MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses former Rep. Joe Walsh’s (R-IL) primary challenge against President Trump with Walsh himself. Walsh apologized for his role in putting Trump in office, saying that he helped elect someone unfit to be president and that Trump needs to be challenged. “I’m sorry I voted for him,” he said. “I’m sorry it’s led to this.” He said he’s gotten support from all over the country since he announced his run earlier today.