Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/08/17

USA TODAY: Trump sent private messages to Mueller

Another lawyer familiar with the matter tells NBC News that only pleasantries were exchanged between the two. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

North Korea threatens missile strike on Guam
1 hour 19 min ago
54 min 36 sec ago
Bush ethics chief: Taxpayer waste on Trump will ‘destroy’ GOP
2 hours 2 min ago
Trump: North Korea 'will be met with fire and fury'
North Korea can put a nuclear weapon on a missile, officials believe
7 hours 20 min ago
Nat'l security analyst: N. Korea can push ‘hard without much consequence’
Dems facing geography problems in 2018 midterms
Trump retweets Twitter account with false identity
Trump Official: No such thing as a 'lone wolf' terrorist
Trump retweets story with classified information

