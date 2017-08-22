Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/22/17

Protests underway at Trump's Phoenix rally

Arizona's governor, Senators Flake and McCain are skipping Trump's rally tonight with rising tensions in Phoenix. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why Trump’s low poll numbers may not matter
2 hours 22 min ago
Phoenix mayor to Trump: Stay away
3 hours 41 min ago
GOP Rep.'s message to the left: Give Trump a break
2 hours 57 min ago
There's 'no silver bullet' to win in Afghanistan, Panetta says
7 hours 54 min ago
Sen. Flake's uphill reelection battle in Arizona
6 hours 58 min ago
Interior Dept. halts study on coal mining health risks
More questions than answers from Trump's Afghan speech
Iraq Vet: Trump's new policy 'self-serving'
Trump was vague on troop levels. Why that matters.
Wife of Trump's Treasury Sec. boasts about wealth

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL