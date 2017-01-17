Hardball with Chris Matthews 01/17/17

Over 50 Dem Representatives plan on skipping inauguration

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., comes on Hardball to explain why he and other Democrat Representatives will be skipping Trump’s Inauguration and whether he will recognize Trump as our President come Friday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
2 hours 58 min ago
Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
22 hours 53 min ago
UN Ambassador Power: Putin is a 'very powerful leader'
1 hour 7 min ago
Chelsea Manning’s attorney: ‘This has saved her life’
1 hour 53 min ago
Is Trump doing enough to unite the country?
5 hours 44 min ago
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
Will Trump boost drilling, fracking in America?
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American public' with fights
Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders
Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL