The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/01/17

Bill Maher weighs in on Trump

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s ‘Real Time,’ joins Chris to discuss Trump's Join Address and his call to "drain the swamp." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC Chair: Trump's speech was 'Bannon on steroids with a smile'
1 hour 25 min ago
Trump lays out bold agenda with softer tone in address to Congress
UN Amb. Haley: Trump is going to a 'president of action'
1 hour 36 min ago
Schumer on Trump admin.: 'They don't know how to govern'
1 hour 55 min ago
Chuck Todd: Trump speech was Bannon's agenda
1 hour 46 min ago
Fact checking Trump’s address to Congress
Bernie: Need 'fundamental transformation' of Dem. party
Trump: I’m open to legal status for some undocumented immigrants
Why Rand Paul is for a 'complete repeal' of Obamacare
Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL