MSNBC Live 05/22/17

Why Did Michael Flynn Take the Fifth?

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss Michael Flynn’s decision to invoke the 5th amendment in the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn ‘lied to investigators’ about Russia trip, says top House Dem
Trump: I never mentioned Israel in Russia converstaion
6 hours 23 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's Commerce Secy marvels at lack of protests in Saudi Arabia
7 hours 41 min ago
Haley: Absolutely need investigation in Russian meddling
7 hours 49 min ago
Joe: Russia probe makes for a dysfunctional White House
9 hours 21 min ago
Why the United States needs Saudi Arabia
Is Sheriff Clarke a fraud?
Sen. Durbin: 'There will be a day of reckoning' for Trump
Did Trump reveal to Russia his motive for firing Comey?
Mideast peace: Trump's 'ultimate deal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL