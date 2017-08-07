The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/07/17

Trump's Deputy Attorney General defends Special Counsel Mueller

Pres. Trump has repeatedly called the Russia investigation a 'witch hunt.' But the second in command at the Justice Department is defending that investigation's Special Counsel Robert Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man in U.S. for Trump
1 hour 49 min ago
Blumenthal 'won't be distracted' by Trump's tweets
4 hours 50 min ago
How Sinclair Broadcast Group made local news pro-Trump
4 hours 17 min ago
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago
3 hours 33 min ago
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
4 hours 59 min ago
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised
4 hours 9 min ago
North Korea pledges retaliation over new sanctions
Dershowitz: My legal arguments on Trump motivated by civil liberties
Is Trump losing support from his base?
The U.S. is sending more Marines to Afghanistan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL