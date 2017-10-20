The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/20/17
Steve Schmidt on Team Trump's Gold Star flap: End this obscenity
After five days of controversy that begin when Trump was asked about the death of four U.S. soldiers, longtime Republican Steve Schmidt blasts Trump's White House for 'taking us into the sewer.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Best of MSNBC
