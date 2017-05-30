The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/30/17

Fmr. WH speechwriter: FBI probe means 'misery' for Jared Kushner

Walter Shapiro, journalist and former White House speechwriter for Pres. Carter, joins MSNBC's Brian Williams to explain why an FBI probe means nothing but worry ahead for Jared Kushner. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

