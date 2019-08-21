President Trump denying reports that he yielded to NRA on background checks06:32
President Trump is denying reports that he yielded to the NRA's influence to shelve legislation on background checks. Instead saying the administration will look at what he says are loopholes in gun purchases. Joining Andrea Mitchell to discuss is.NBCNews Correspondent Heidi Przybyla. USAToday Washingon Bureau Chief Susan Page, New York Times White House correspondent Michael Crowley, and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.