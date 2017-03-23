Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/23/17

Bernie Sanders voting against Gorsuch nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., discusses the health care debate and says President Trump "doesn't always tell the truth." Sanders also talks about the Russia investigation and Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
16 hours 37 min ago
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
3 hours 57 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
20 hours 33 min ago
Joe Walsh: 'President Trump, this is a bad bill'
4 hours 51 min ago
GOP. Senator: Republicans should not vote for the AHCA
5 hours 58 min ago
Rep Schiff: Trump Russia case 'more than circumstantial'
17 hours 39 min ago
Joe: Nunes blew up hopes of independent investigation
'I think it's worse than Obamacare,' GOP Rep. on AHCA
Before Trump, Manafort was paid to help Putin: AP
London attacker was British-born, had been investigated for 'violent extremism'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL