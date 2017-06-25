AM Joy 06/25/17

Trump’s major foreign policy challenges heat up

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former chief of staff for Secretary of State Colin Powell, explains to Joy Reid how many of Trump’s recent actions could be viewed as worsening America’s foreign affairs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conservative, liberal senators urge healthcare vote delay
GOP health bill breaks Trump’s promise to lower deductibles
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
1 day 6 hours ago
Why the CBC declined a White House meeting
3 hours 37 min ago
Why the Senate health bill focuses so much on tax breaks
1 day 22 hours ago
Is our democracy still in danger?
Why some critics are quick to dismiss the CBO’s estimates
Could this ironworker unseat Paul Ryan?
Rep. Titus: GOP "starving" Obamacare
Comey 'tapes' and the art of the tease

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL