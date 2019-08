Mehdi Hasan, a columnist for The Intercept, joins Joy Reid in the aftermath of the two mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH that left at least 29 people dead. Responding to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney saying that no politician is responsible for the shootings, Hasan discusses how several points from El Paso shooter's manifesto "were ripped straight from Donald Trump's twitter thread."