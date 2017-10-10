All In with Chris Hayes 10/10/17

Why do some men, like Trump, get away with predatory behavior?

Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own company after accusations of sexual predation surfaced. Donald Trump was elected President of the United States after nearly a dozen women came forward accusing him of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Nunes lunges back into Russia investigation
1 hour 19 min ago
9 million children lose healthcare in 51 days if Congress doesn't act
4 hours 35 min ago
Why won't Steve Bannon go after Ted Cruz?
2 hours 27 min ago
NYT: Russia built American rage to influence 2016 race
3 hours 30 min ago
Trump presidency at 'lunge for nuclear football' stage: Sherman
2 hours 58 min ago
WaPo: Trump's aides say his fury endangers alliances
4 hours 2 min ago
Police sting captures audio of Weinstein harassing model
GOP donor won't give more money to McConnell after "failure'
Julianne Moore on Weinstein scandal: I was shocked
Tim Ryan: Climate rule rollback will ‘lock’ communities in the past

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL