All In with Chris Hayes 08/23/17

Trump clashed with GOP senators over Russia: Report

Politico reports that Donald Trump made phone calls to two Republican Senators to complain about matters related to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
1 hour 40 min ago
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
1 hour 7 min ago
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
2 hours 29 sec ago
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
1 hour 42 min ago
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ
1 hour 18 min ago
Arizona GOP's stock photo fail turns heads
Fmr. adviser: Trump is an 'independent president'
Trump plays greatest campaign hits in Phoenix
Exclusive: Clinton aide says she would have won if not for TPP, Russia
Robert E. Lee descendant, fmr. Clinton adviser wants statues down

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL