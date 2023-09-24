What scientists could learn from asteroid sample collected by NASA

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A sample from an asteroid millions of miles away from Earth landed safely in Utah. NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports on what scientist could learn about the solar system from the rock sample.Sept. 24, 2023

