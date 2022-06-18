IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

3.9 earthquake rattles Atlanta and parts of Georgia

00:36

Officials say a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the southeastern part of Georgia near Candler County. People reported that they could feel the tremors from hundreds of miles away in Atlanta.June 18, 2022

Play All