Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) on GOP attacks on the DOJ, the Trump indictment and gun reform

Connecticut Representative Jim Himes (D) speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about attacks on the DOJ ramping up following the Trump indictment, and whether President Biden and Democrats should be speaking up more on the case. "You stay away from it for now, and you stay away from it forever," Himes says. "Until Donald Trump has been convicted by a jury of 12 Americans, he has a presumption of innocence." June 17, 2023