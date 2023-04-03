Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Former Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan DA's office, talks Trump acting as his own enemy in creating a fair trial. "One of the claims he's making is that he can't get a fair trial, one of the people who's making him not have a fair trial is himself...He's creating the very publicity that he's complaining about." Friedman Agnifilo tells Vossoughian.April 3, 2023