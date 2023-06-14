Nikki Haley 'inclined in favor of a pardon' for Trump

- Now Playing
Nikki Haley 'inclined in favor of a pardon' for Trump05:23
- UP NEXT
Trump scrambles to find lawyer ahead of first federal court appearance: WaPo03:36
GOP 2024 presidential candidates weigh Trump strategy05:16
Decision to indict Trump in Florida could carry significant implications: NYT05:21
Pence contradicts himself on supporting the GOP nominee03:59
Mike Pence says 'Different times call for different leadership' in video ahead of launching presidential run04:44
Why Pence believes he can paint a brighter future for GOP05:55
Inside the complicated reality of being America's oldest president: NYT05:25
GOP's border one-upmanship04:33
Dee-Santis or Deh-Santis? His team won't say01:10
Biden, McCarthy face backlash over debt limit04:27
'The Soldier's Truth' examines the life of war correspondent Ernie Pyle05:44
Liz Cheney says Republicans wanted her to lie about Trump03:21
WH: Neither party got everything it wanted in debt deal04:54
Memorial Day weekend travel hits pre-pandemic levels02:43
Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa03:24
Biden, McCarthy reach deal over debt ceiling10:25
Ron DeSantis administration officials solicit campaign cash from lobbyists05:23
Debt ceiling talks continue; House leaves Washington for Memorial Day weekend04:50
President Biden to mark one year since Uvalde shooting05:04
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley 'inclined in favor of a pardon' for Trump05:23
- UP NEXT
Trump scrambles to find lawyer ahead of first federal court appearance: WaPo03:36
GOP 2024 presidential candidates weigh Trump strategy05:16
Decision to indict Trump in Florida could carry significant implications: NYT05:21
Pence contradicts himself on supporting the GOP nominee03:59
Mike Pence says 'Different times call for different leadership' in video ahead of launching presidential run04:44
Play All