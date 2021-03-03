Transcript: The ReidOut, 3/2/2021

Summary:

White House is said to withdraw nomination of Neera Tanden as OMB

chief. FBI Director Wray testifies on extremist threats. Wray says

racially-motivated extremism is elevated to FBI`s highest threat priority.

Wray says there is no evidence that riot involved fake Trump supporters,

Antifa or BLM. FBI director warns threat of domestic extremism is growing.

Biden vows to find other role for Tanden in his administration. America

lost yet another legend. Vernon Jordan, civil rights icon and political

power broker, passed away at age 85. The case heard before the Supreme

Court today involves two Arizona laws that make it harder for some voters

to cast their ballots.

Transcript:

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Shannon, reporting for us outside of the White

House tonight. Thank you, appreciate it, a breaking story there.

Thank you as always for watching THE BEAT with Ari Melber. And "THE

REIDOUT" with Joy Reid starts now.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, everyone. We begin THE REIDOUT with

breaking news. President Biden tonight has accepted the request from Neera

Tanden to withdraw her name for nomination for the director of Office and

Management of Budget tonight. We`re going to get to that breaking story in

just a moment.

But we actually begin with the very real, present and growing threat of

right-wing extremism in America. In ominous testimony delivered to the

Senate Judiciary Committee today, FBI Director Christopher Wray sounded the

alarm, saying the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in January will serve as

an inspiration to more extremists here at home as well as abroad. Despite

Republican attempts to downplay the January 6th insurrection, Wray was

unambiguous in labeling the attack an act of domestic terrorism, warning

that the threat is far from over.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: That attack, that siege was criminal

behavior plain, and simple, and it`s behavior that we, the FBI, view as

domestic terrorism.

January 6th was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism

has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it`s not

going away anytime soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: More broadly, Director Wray said the FBI is now pursuing roughly

2,000 domestic terrorism cases, which represents a huge spike since he took

the job in 2017. And he reiterated that the FBI treats the threat of

racially-motivated extremism like violent white supremacy the same as

foreign terrorism, like ISIS.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WRAY: We elevated racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to

our highest threat priority, on the same level with ISIS and homegrown

violence extremist.

The number of arrests ,for example, of racially motivated violent

extremists who are what you would categorize as white supremacists last

year was almost triple the number it was in my first year as director.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: More specifically, Wray said there was no doubt that some of the

insurrectionists on January 6th harbored white supremacist views. And as

we`ve been increasingly seen, it represents a growing and pernicious

threat.

Take, for example, the case of Riley June Williams, the 22-year-old who

stole Speaker Pelosi`s laptop and tried to sell it to Russian intelligence.

Newly uncovered video appears to demonstrate her neo-Nazi sympathies,

showing her saluting Hitler in a disturbing clip posted to a white

supremacist chat group.

But in recent weeks, we`ve seen Republican attempts to whitewash the events

of January 6th, trying to deflect responsibility from the former president

as well as from themselves. They`ve raised the specter of the so-called

left-wing extremists, trying to pin the blame on their favorite boogeyman,

Antifa, AKA, anti-fascists. They`ve equivocated on the danger of right wing

violence while pretending that Black Lives Matter, the movement against

police and other violence against black Americans, is the real threat.

And most notably, Republicans like the party`s chief conspiracist, Senator

Ron Johnson, have falsely claimed that, quote, fake Trump supporters were

the ones who were really responsible for the deadly siege.

Today FBI Director Wray slapped down those Republican-fueled conspiracy

theories.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Do you have any evidence that the capitol attack

was organized by, quote, fake Trump protesters?

WRAY: We have not seen evidence of that at this stage, Sir.

SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): Is there any evidence at all that it was

organized or planned or carried out by groups like Antifa or Black Lives

Matter?

WRAY: We have not seen any evidence to that effect thus far.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Not only that, but prosecutors are now alleging that the neo-fascist

militantly pro-Trump group, the Proud Boys, coordinated the breach of the

Capitol at several different entry points. In other words, these were not

left-wing extremists. Their ideology was firmly on the far-right.

Joining me now is Senator Alex Padilla of California, a member of the

Judiciary Committee who participated in today`s hearing.

And, Senator, I want to play for you -- thank you for being here this

evening. I want to play for you one of your exchanges with FBI Director

Wray. Take a listen. This was on law enforcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ALEX PADILLA (D-CA): Do you believe that there`s a concerted effort

by right-wing extremists to infiltrate law enforcement agencies?

WRAY: We work very closely with both our law enforcement partners and our

military partners in their efforts to address any kind of violent extremism

that may be in their midst. We view that as, in effect, the kind of insider

threat, if you will, and they do too.

When there are bad apples in the midst, we work with our partners to try to

get ahead of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: The sort of bad apples answer, were you satisfied with that answer?

PADILLA: Well, it was the beginning of a conversation, obviously, the need

for additional questions, additional fact-finding, additional inquiry. The

FBI themselves have said this is a concern given their relationship in

coordination with law enforcement agencies across the country. I think,

hopefully, there`s an opportunity here to figure out what the best

practices are for identifying and weeding out these, quote, unquote, bad

apples so that law enforcement returns to a position of regaining trust in

the community and not just protecting us but respecting us.

REID: You know, we`ve had for a very long time conversations within black

and Latino communities about law enforcement and about worries that law

enforcement harbored biases. But we`re now talking about, you know, there

have been for many, many years conversations about whether or not extremist

groups were attempting to deliberately infiltrate law enforcement.

We`ve seen instances where sort of, you know, Klan activity. We saw that in

South Florida among law enforcement where, you know, this sort of bias and

extremism plays out in their everyday jobs. And now we have the acting

chief of the Capitol Police saying that this same sort of milieu of groups

want to blow up the Capitol.

If you`ve got Three Percenters who are basically law enforcement and

military, if you had people with badges showing them to black police

officers, who are also getting called the N-word hurled at them, do you

think it should be more urgent to start looking at law enforcement and the

military to try to weed out white nationalist and other extremists?

PADILLA: Absolutely, you know, and law enforcement across the country and

even different branches of the military. Look, it`s not lost on a whole lot

of us, right? I`m talking about my colleagues here in the Senate, both

through observation and through feedback, the differences in how the

Capitol Police and greater law enforcement community in the Capitol

prepared for and responded to peaceful protests last summer after the

killing of George Floyd versus the deadly insurrection that took place on

January 6th.

And some of the initial inquiry, some of the initial investigations have

already highlighted some officers who -- you know, there`re reports were

either directing, plotting directions for insurrectionists may have been

helpful, were taking selfies with them, and what kind of response to that

to a violent mob?

And so what the red flags that are being raised, they`ll be looked into.

And whether it`s Donald Trump, his enablers or anybody involved with the

planning and execution of the insurrection on January 6th must be held

accountable and use that as a basis for how do we plan and prepare for the

future to ensure safety going forward.

REID: Yes, indeed, not to say nothing of the Proud Boys and the questions

of whether they`ve had too close relationships with police. It`s all very

weird.

But I do want to ask you before I let you go about this Neera Tanden

nomination. What do you make of the fact that Republicans who, for four

years, were absolutely silent and would run from cameras at the vulgar,

misogynistic, racist, Nazi-cuddling commentary of the president of the

United States along with one Democrat at least, at least one Democrat, Joe

Manchin, essentially torpedoed the nomination of a woman of color and are

setting up more people of color?

They`ve got an interesting observation of the people that they don`t like,

Xavier Becerra, Deb Haaland. People of color seem to have a problem with

Republicans supporting their nominations. What do you make of what`s

happened with Neera given the fact that the former president was a constant

racist, misogynist, et cetera, and they seem fine with it?

PADILLA: It`s an insulting double standard. And I tried to call it out

during Neera Tanden`s confirmation hearing in the committee, right? It

coincided, by the way, with the impeachment trial. If you want to hold

somebody accountable for offensive tweets, you know, let`s be consistent,

not hypocritical.

I called the double standard out when I was introducing Attorney General

Becerra in Finance Committee last week because he`s up for confirmation as

secretary of Health and Human Services. I have lived through that double

standard throughout my 20-year career in public service and that now have

the voice as a United States senator to call it out in this venue.

You know, I hope that President Biden finds another spot for Neera

somewhere in the administration. She`s a tremendous asset that can be very

helpful for the administration and for government as a whole. But we will

address and call out the double standard at every turn.

REID: Yes, absolutely. Hopefully, he will, and somewhere where she doesn`t

have to get Joe Manchin`s permission to serve in the service of her

country. Thank you, Senator Alex Padilla. Thank you for your time. I really

appreciate it.

Joining me now is former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Special

Agent Clint Watts. Thank you both for being here. Actually, I`m going to go

to you first, Clint, because it occurs to me that what we heard today,

these repeated attempts that Republicans have tried to do to reframe what

happened on January 6th as some sort of both sides thing, to try to invent

Antifa, which is basically anti-fascists. You know, that`s -- of course,

they hate that, and say that they and Black Lives Matter were somehow

equally culpable for what happened on January 6th when Chris Wray had to

keep saying to them, that isn`t true.

As a law enforcement matter, do you think that having the base of one of

our two political parties connected to the people that are being

investigated will impede the work of organizations like the FBI?

CLINT WATTS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: I definitely think so, Joy.

I mean, over the last four years, we`ve seen the FBI being degraded by the

president, whether it was during Russia investigation or many of the

different financial crimes that have been investigated. So when you look at

it, this has really put a divide in the country between those that support

Trump and those that don`t. And I think one of the things that you can look

at is there is overlap between some of these militia groups and law

enforcement. There`s overlap between them and the military.

There`s an issue right now with what`s known as constitutional sheriffs,

essentially. Those local law enforcement that don`t believe Joe Biden

legitimately won and say essentially that they will not respect him as the

president of the United States. That`s a fundamental breakdown of law and

order in the country.

There is no equivalency by any measure between Antifa or any political left

terrorism right now and what`s going on on the political right. And I

always like to remind people when they hear Antifa, that means anti-

fascist, which is in response to another. So if you have Antifa, then you

have Fa, or as in fascist, which comes down to white supremacy. It`s the

number one issue in the country in terms of domestic terrorism and

terrorism overall. And it`s followed up very closely behind by anti-

government militia groups. And that`s really where the FBI -- I think

Director Wray said that today. He`s going to focus on that. I would like to

see our elected leaders focus on that as well.

REID: Well, it says something about one political party when they think

that the most dangerous thing are people who are against fascism. I think

it says more about them than it does about Antifa.

Mr. Brennan, you know, today, Mr. Wray, Christopher Wray likened this

domestic terrorist threat to ISIS. But I wonder if -- from your experience,

they`re more like Al Qaeda, because in the case of Al Qaeda, they are

embedded in and have the support of the government. That was part of the

reason we wound up in Afghanistan. They`re being shielded by the government

in Afghanistan.

In this case, even some of the people in the hearings want to defend

fundamentally the people who committed the attack on our country because

they view them as part of their base. They need their votes. And so they

don`t want to harm them. They don`t want to end their power. They -- I

don`t know how you can investigate something that one of our two major

political parties sees as part of their base.

JOHN BRENNAN, MSNBC SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: I agree, Joy. And

one of the most disturbing things that Christopher Wray said today was the

tremendous surge in the number of investigations, over 2,000, a tremendous

surge since he came into office in 2017. And I think it just shows how

pervasive this problem is.

And as he pointed out, these racially and ethnically-motivated hate groups,

the militias, the white supremacists and others, they are representative

across this country. So unlike an Al Qaeda, that has just a handful of

individuals that it was able to sneak into this country, the fact that you

have so many of these individuals. And as you point out, there are

politicians who not only coddle them, but continue to fuel the sentiments

that give rise to their violent attacks.

So I think Chris Wray I think has done a good job the last four years. This

is a time now in light of the sacking of the capitol on January 6th as well

as the surge in domestic terrorism to review the statutory authorities of

the FBI, the collection and analytic capabilities, the distribution system

of the information that they have. But there is going to be tension between

civil liberties and privacy on the one hand and the FBI`s investigative

methods. And this is something that I think the Congress would be ideal if

it was operating in a bipartisan and fair manner, really needs to work with

the leadership of the FBI to make sure that they get this balance right.

REID: That`s a really important point. Clint, you know I mean, I think

about you know when President Obama came into office, and his Department of

Homeland Security, Janet Napolitano, they came out with this report warning

back then, you know, about white nationalist extremism that was tied to the

election of the first black president and that it was going to increase.

Republicans slapped that down because, again, that`s their base. They`re

like, well, you can`t say anything about people on the right or anyone

who`s considered right-wing. You can`t do that, so that ended up going

away. And then you had Christopher Wray last year, in September, before the

1/6 attack, say, hey, you know, white nationalist extremism, that`s the

biggest threat. That was sort of shut down. And so you have -- no one`s

doing anything about it.

And what I worry about, Clint, and I wonder if you worry about this too, as

we get closer and closer and closer to that date that triggered a lot of

people back during Obama`s era, when we lose our white majority, when

America becomes a country without a racial majority, isn`t this just going

to get worse? Are you worried that it`s just going to ramp up more and

more?

WATTS: I definitely am, Joy. And you could see it when President Obama

took office. And there were warnings, as you said, not just that one about

white supremacists rising essentially in the last decade, but there was

also one about former military potentially joining extremist groups. The

Department of Homeland Security put out a report and they essentially had

to retract it because the Republican Party did not like hearing that. But

we saw how this unfolds here today.

I think what we will see, there`re really three things that will unfold, I

think, as we head into summer. One, President Trump has been fairly quiet.

If he is to enter back into the stage, if he gets a platform again, when he

starts talking, that`s when these people start moving to whatever the

targets are he designates. That`s why Governor Whitmer and that plot with

the Wolverine militia, which the FBI you know foiled thankfully, that`s why

they were going there.

I think the second part is the pandemic will come to a close to some

degree. And as the country opens back up, there will once again be targets

available. That`s one of the things that`s kept a lot of this on the lid is

we`ve been able to fight this domestic terrorism because there`s no big

targets out there.

I think the third thing is there`s a lot of splintering going on after this

January 6th attack right now with these domestic extremist groups. A lot of

the young upstarts that had a presence there on January 6th or endorsed it

are now further motivated to go ahead and pursue extremism. And I don`t see

it going away anytime soon. They`re going to be motivated throughout this

year, and it will continue on.

REID: Well, scaring is caring. So, Mr. Brennan, if you tell us, what

should we be worried about? Should we worry about the inaugural in the near

future? There`s the whole QAnon conspiracy that on the 14th, somehow,

Donald Trump is going to be inaugurated. I mean, what is keeping you up at

night?

BRENNAN: Well, I think there could be any number of flashpoints that could

motivate these individuals to take violence into their own hands once

again. But what gives me a sense of optimism here is that we now have a

White house that is focused on this issue. We have competent people in

charge.

One of the things I still don`t know whether or not there was any

discussions and meetings that the White House had prior to the January 6th

event because it was quite clear that all these various groups were going

to be descending upon Washington. When I was President Obama`s homeland

security adviser, I`d be talking to the direct over of the FBI. I`d be

talking to the director of Homeland Security, Capitol Police, the sergeant

at arms in both Houses to make sure that all of the preparations were in

place. I don`t believe that the White House did any of that in advance of

January 6th.

Now we have adults in the White House, and I think they`re going to take

this seriously as well they should.

REID: Yes, indeed. It`s good to have adult in the White House. John

Brennan, Clint Watts, thank you very much for your expertise.

And up next on THE REIDOUT, more on the breaking news tonight that the

White House has pulled the nomination of Neera Tanden after criticism from

Republicans and, of course, Senator Joe Manchin.

Plus, Democrats are on the verge of passing a huge, major piece of

legislation that will bring desperately needed relief to millions of

struggling Americans. So what does old Ted Cancun Cruz think about that?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The Democratic Party has abandoned the working class

men and women.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID (voice over): Says the Harvard and Princeton-educated senator who

opposes the $15 minimum wage, who has a wealthy banker wife with whom he

fled to the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun. Ted, you were last night`s absolute

worst. But tonight, I can`t even believe it, but there`s actually someone

even worse than you. The big reveal is coming up. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Democrats are on the cusp of doing something really big, passing

transformative legislation that will have a real impact on millions of

Americans, urgently needed COVID economic relief. It will put $1,400 checks

in the hands of millions of you and extend unemployment insurance for five

months.

And its child tax credit aims to put child -- cut child poverty in half,

the largest reduction in child poverty in decades. It`s also overwhelmingly

popular. Three-quarters of Americans back it. But in the Senate, which will

begin work on it tomorrow. Democrats are standing down after barely letting

out a whimper last week when the Senate parliamentarian slapped down the

inclusion of the $15 minimum wage.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has vowed to force a vote to overrule the

parliamentarian and get rid of the filibuster. But West Virginia Senator

Joe Manchin says he will never vote to end the filibuster, telling

reporters -- quote -- "Jesus Christ, what don`t you understand about

never?"

Well, that`s a charming guy.

Manchin also says he`s concerned about the size of the bill, which presents

a problem for President Joe Biden, who`s working to unify Democrats behind

the plan. Today, Biden told Senate Democrats to stick together and pass it

quickly.

Meanwhile, Ted "Cancun" Cruz, who was chilling at the Ritz-Carlton in

Mexico while his constituents literally froze, and whose party is undyingly

servile to a man who lives in a resort, and who opposes a $15 minimum wage,

well, Ted -- Ted claims it`s actually Democrats who have abandoned the

working class.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class

men and women, the millions of people who are out of jobs, who are seeing

their wages pulled down. They don`t represent unions anymore. They don`t

represent construction workers or truck drivers or working men and women

anymore.

The Democratic Party today is the party of wealthy elites on both coasts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Joining me now is Congresswoman Karen Bass of California.

You know, Congresswoman, Ted Cruz is the absolute worst. But this argument

that he keeps making that somehow working-class people reject the idea of

getting $15 an hour, have you met many of these truck drivers and working-

class Americans who are like, no, no, no, no, I don`t want $15 an hour; pay

me less?

(LAUGHTER)

REP. KAREN BASS (D-CA): I have never met anybody that said that. And he is

speaking those words just like a wealthy elite. I don`t think he would know

a working-class person if he was sitting next to one.

So, it is ridiculous. Frankly, in some states, $15 an hour is not even

enough. And California has been in the process of raising the minimum wage

for quite a while. And guess what? Our economy is doing OK. Obviously took

a hit from COVID, but it is not ruining life, the quality of life in

California to raise the minimum wage.

REID: You know, Steny Hoyer, your majority leader in the House of

Representatives, Democratic majority leader in the House, has said that he

says that the $15 minimum wage should happen in the near future.

He says that the House will take up a bill to try to do that. What does

that mean specifically? Do you foresee a stand-alone bill to try to get the

$15 wage through?

BASS: I do see a stand-alone bill.

However, throughout the year, there will be many significant pieces of

legislation that we have to pass. And maybe there`s a way to join the

minimum wage to another significant piece of legislation. So we will just

have to wait and see.

But the most important thing is, is that we`re not...

REID: And then it goes back -- yes.

BASS: The most important thing is, is that we`re not going to stop the

fight until we get it done.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: OK, thank you. I`m sorry. I didn`t mean to interrupt you.

And then we wind up back in the United States Senate. What do you make of

Joe Manchin`s claim that he essentially has a veto? He has declared for

himself a veto over Joe Biden`s Cabinet. He`s decided that he doesn`t like

Neera Tanden`s tweets. Therefore, she may not have a job in the

administration.

He`s decided he doesn`t like the minimum wage being $15 an hour, even

though there are a lot of poor folks in his state that I will bet would

love to make the kind of money that he and his daughter, who`s a health

CEO, make. They make lots and lots of money. I bet lots of people in his

state would like to have it. But he said, no, you can`t have that.

He`s also raised questions about Deb Haaland, another woman of color, who

Republicans don`t seem to like having women of color get Cabinet spots and

men of color as well.

He seems to be standing in the way of a lot. Do you think, at this point,

Democrats like him are as much an issue as Republicans?

BASS: Well, I don`t think so, no. I don`t think there`s any way you can

compare him to Republicans, and the way they have stopped everything.

But I certainly hope that he gets with the program, especially with the $15

minimum wage, because I know the wages in West Virginia are low. And so

it`s sad to think that he would stand and block that.

REID: If the Republicans, which I don`t doubt -- I don`t think there are

10 of them, but let`s just say there were 10, magically, who showed up and

said, we will buckle and we will go to $10 or $12 an hour. Would you advise

your colleagues in the Senate to go for that?

BASS: No, $10 and $12 an hour are not livable wages. We need to have the

$15 minimum wage, and that is a minimum wage.

I would also like to see it indexed, so we wouldn`t have to fight this

fight every few years. You know it`s been years since the minimum wage has

been raised.

REID: Yes.

I want to ask you. With Vernon Jordan having passed -- a lot of us are very

sad that he is gone -- whether you think that other really important things

that people voted for, like voting -- preserving the Voting Rights Act,

which is now threatened by the 6-3 majority that Republicans have in the

Supreme Court, or a bill, the George Floyd Act, which I know is very

important to you and to other Democrats, are any of these things going

anywhere...

BASS: Absolutely.

REID: ... with a 50/50 Senate in which you have some Democrats like

Manchin and Sinema and others who aren`t sticking with the White House?

BASS: Well, I will tell you that I am very optimistic about the George

Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

We`re on the 30th anniversary of the Rodney King beating, where we were

first introduced to police abuse on video. And so I believe that we will

pass it out of the House on Thursday, and we will immediately begin

discussions with the Senate. I have been in conversation with Tim Scott.

And, of course, Cory Booker will be leading the way in the Senate.

And I am very hopeful that, with bipartisan support in the Senate, that we

will be able to put a bill to transform policing in America on President

Biden`s desk.

REID: You trust Tim Scott to be the negotiator? The last time he put up a

bill, it was essentially a gutted shell of a George Floyd Act.

Do you think that he`s an honest broker here?

BASS: There have been many -- there have been many conversations that have

happened since then. And I do believe that we will be able to reach an

agreement.

And we`re going to get to work right away.

REID: I love optimism.

(CROSSTALK)

BASS: ... off the floor on Thursday.

You will see.

REID: I love optimism.

All right. All right. I`m waiting. I want to be -- my name is Joy. I want

to be optimistic.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Congresswoman Karen Bass, thank you very much. Really appreciate

your time tonight. OK.

Well, we had an absolute worst all picked out for tonight. We were all

ready to go. But then a big story broke involving someone even worse than

our pick, perhaps worse.

Stay tuned to find out who that is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, we`re announcing a major

step forward. Two of the largest health care and pharmaceutical companies

in the world -- that are usually competitors -- are working together on the

vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson and Merck will work together to expand the production of

Johnson & Johnson`s vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That announcement by President Biden today means millions more

vaccines will be made available to the public, with enough doses for all

adults by the end of May, two months ahead of schedule. That is huge and

great news.

But with the threat of new COVID variants, health officials are pleading

with the public not to let their guard down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: We cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases

a day, 2,000 daily deaths. Please hear me clearly.

At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely

lose the hard-earned ground we have gained. Now is not the time to relax

the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our

communities, not when we are so close.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Well, surprise. Those warnings are not being heeded by some

Republican governors.

Here is absolutely terrible Florida Governor Ron DeSantis welcoming CPAC

attendees, reveling in his belief that he knows better than the health

officials.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): For those of you who aren`t from Florida,

welcome to our oasis of freedom.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Well, at least he didn`t scream freedom.

But, believe it or not, DeSantis is not the worst, at least not tonight.

The absolute worst is Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Now, mind you, Texas is

still recovering from an historic winter blast that left millions without

water and electricity. But, today, Abbott made this announcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): It is now time to open Texas 100 percent.

Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open

100 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Yes, yes, you heard it right. The Texas governor said, COVID, be

damned. Everybody, go ahead and open up.

And that`s not all of it. He`s also lifting the state`s mask mandate.

Perhaps the governor should take a look at what happened when he eased

restrictions in the past. Cases went right back up.

You get some COVID, and you get some COVID, and you get some COVID, and you

get some COVID.

For the 29 million Texas residents, please, please do not listen to your

governor. Keep taking all safety precautions and protect your health and

your lives, because your governor, Greg Abbott, is the absolute worst.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: This morning, America lost yet another legend. Vernon Jordan, civil

rights icon and political power broker, passed away at age 85. The Atlanta

native once served as the Georgia field director for the NAACP, where he

fought to register voters where his friend and counterpart, Medgar Evers,

who was later assassinated, did the same in Mississippi.

Jordan himself survived an assassination attempt in 1980. He went on to run

the Voter Education Project, which helped register a million black voters

in the south after passage of the Voting Rights Act. Sadly, Jordan joins a

generation of civil rights heroes who we`ve recently lost.

And now the Supreme Court seems inclined to kill off the remnants of their

seminal work, the Voting Rights Act.

The case heard before the court today involves two Arizona laws that make

it harder for some voters to cast their ballots. A lower court found the

laws racially discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Republican lawmakers why the law mattered

so much to their party.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT: What`s the interest of the

Arizona RNC here in keeping, say, the out of precinct voter ballot

disqualification rules on the books?

MR. MICHAEL CARVIN: Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage

relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game, and every extra vote

they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

REID: Mm-hmm. You hear that? The case isn`t about reducing fraud. It`s

about keeping people from voting to give Republicans an advantage. I guess

we can appreciate the honesty.

For more, I`m joined by Ari Berman, senior reporter with "Mother Jones."

Ari, I am not hopeful that this 6-3 majority will keep the Voting Rights

Act in place. Are you as pessimistic as I am? Is the Voting Rights Act

about to be eliminated?

ARI BERMAN, SENIOR REPORTER, MOTHER JONES: It`s hard to be optimistic

about the Voting Rights Act with this court that already gutted the Voting

Rights Act.

I`m not sure they`re going to go so far, Joy, to say the voting rights act

is completely eliminated. But they might just interpret it in such a

restrictive way that it will be functionally eliminated or reduced to so

little protection for minority voters that they can`t really look to the

courts for relief anymore. The fact that Republicans are challenging the

Voting Rights Act at the very moment that they`re trying to pass all of

these new voter suppression laws that very likely violate the Voting Rights

Act just shows how big of a threat to democracy we see right now from the

Republican Party.

REID: Yeah, while claiming that their strategy for 2022 is to run women

and people of color for election.

Here`s former Georgia -- here`s David Perdue, who is the governor,

obviously, of Georgia, and here he is -- I`m sorry, former Senator David

Perdue, the ex-Senator David Perdue talking about the voting laws down

there. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID PERDUE (R-GA), FORMER U.S. SENATOR: Martha, we had significant

irregularities in the November election that may have affected the outcome.

So, what the state is trying to do right now is correct some of these

potential irregularities and create a level playing field for all legal

voters to have equal access, make it easier to vote, harder to cheat, and

give everybody equal access to their constitutional right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: You note he started with a lie. There were no significant

irregularities in the November election. Their Republican secretary of

state and all the election officials said that, but that`s the argument.

What`s the counterargument to that? They`re claiming they just want to make

things fair and equal for everyone.

BERMAN: Well, the counter argument is they wrote the state`s voting laws

in Georgia, that Republicans created the entire system and they were

perfectly happy with it until Democrats and black voters started using it

to their benefit. So it was Republicans that were for mail-in voting. It

was Republicans that were for early voting. It was Republicans that were

for automatic registration.

The Republican secretary of state, every single press release from him says

Georgia is the leader in elections because it has automatic registration.

It has early voting. Only when Democrats started winning in Georgia and

black voters turned out in record numbers did they start trying to repeal

all of the things that Republicans bragged about that made it easy to vote.

So, Georgia is a fascinating test case because it goes to show you, it has

nothing to do with election integrity, because the secretary of state was

so clear it was a well run election. It has to do with the fact they are

trying to target the voting methods they created after Democrats and black

voters used them in large numbers really for the first time in the state`s

history.

REID: Well, yeah. You heard that in Arizona. They were very clear. They`re

like, we have a disadvantage when everyone can vote. We need to get our

advantage back.

Here`s what Stacey Abrams told us last night on the program about this very

issue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STACEY ABRAMS, FAIR FIGHT ACTION: When you can win elections not by having

the best ideas but by stealing the right to vote, then you do not deserve

to win, and you don`t deserve to participate. So what we need is a call to

action that not only stops these bills in local -- in the state

legislatures, but we`ve got to also fight hard to make certain that H.R.1

and S.R.1 and H.R.4 become the law of the land in the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Ari, H.R.1 -- S.R.1 obviously contained the John Lewis Voting Act

would try to restore and bring back the voting rights act to its full

strength. This is coming in the wake of 253 different laws being proposed

by Republican legislatures in 43 different states. And like almost a dozen

Republican United States senators who are 100 percent in favor of just

overturning the Voting Rights Act, period. Just get rid of it, including

Mitch McConnell, including Ted Cruz, including Rick Scott from Florida,

where they do a lot of voter suppression down there as well.

How hopeful are you that Democrats will get the will, develop the will to

do what it takes, meaning end the filibuster or at least change it so that

they can get the Voting Rights Act through? Because if they don`t pass the

John Lewis Act, then what?

BERMAN: Well, all of the voter suppression in Georgia, efforts to weaken

the Voting Rights Act before the Supreme Court, this is putting a

tremendous amount of pressure on Democrats to respond, that we are in a

make or break moment for democracy. That Republicans clearly are going to

do everything they can to undermine the democratic process through voter

suppression, through gerrymandering, through other anti-democratic methods.

And Democrats have to respond. The best way that Democrats can respond is

by passing H.R.1, the For the People Act, and by passing H.R.4, the John

Lewis Voting Rights Act. This would go a very long way towards protecting

voting rights. It would go a lot further than hoping that the Roberts

court, the 6-3 conservative court protects voting rights. That`s very

unlikely to happen.

But the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the For the People Act, this could

stop voter suppression. So, yes, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, they`re not

going to decide tomorrow to eliminate the filibuster, but Democrats are

betting if all of these anti-democratic tactics by Republicans are

accelerated, that will put more pressure on Democrats to have some sort of

response, not just to help the Democratic but literally to possibly save

American democracy. That`s how high the stakes are right now.

REID: Oh, absolutely. Having a zombieified Voting Rights Act means having

no Voting Rights Act essentially.

Ari Berman, thank you so much for all that you. Really appreciate you being

here tonight.

And coming up, two weeks after being slammed by a historic winter storm,

residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are still without running water with no

relief in sight. That is next.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: The whole country has been focused on the infrastructure crisis in

Texas. There are people in Jackson, Mississippi, who have gone more than

two weeks without running water. After two winter storms forced Jackson`s

water system, which hasn`t been updated in decades, to shut down.

The city has been working to restore service, distributing water residents

in the meantime. But it`s been slow going. And officials are unable to give

an exact timeline on when water will be restored everywhere.

More than a quarter of the people in Jackson, Mississippi, a city that is

82 percent black, live in poverty. "The Daily Beast" reports residents

noticed that the crisis has his south and West Jackson hardest, while

leaving the predominantly white corner unscathed.

It`s a reality officials attribute to the distance between these

neighborhoods as they work to raise the water pressure high enough to reach

those neighborhoods.

Jackson`s mayor has estimated that updating Jackson`s water system to

prevent future crises will cost $2 billion, which is more than six times

the city`s annual budget.

I am joined by the Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and Laurie Bertram

Roberts, co-founder of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund and she

has been distributing water and other necessities to Jackson residents.

Mayor Lumumba, I want to start with you first. Jackson has long history of

having issues with water. There are T-shirt shops that are say welcome to

boil water alert Mississippi, which is not funny at all, but that`s T-

shirts that are being sold. It`s been likened to Flint. How bad is the

crisis and what is the timeline for people in Jackson to get their water

back on.

MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBA (D), JACKSON, MS: Well, first and foremost,

Joy, thank you for having me on this evening. I thank you, Laurie, for

being here, as well.

This situation is extremely critical. As you can imagine, you have

residents who don`t have the necessities that they need not only for

drinking and cooking and bathing, but we are in the midst of a pandemic,

which, you know, necessitates the need for water even more.

What took place was that the pressure in our distribution system was

interrupted by the storm. It froze pipes, it froze water coming from the

intersection. We don`t have a water treatment facility which is weatherized

and years of a lack of investment not only locally, but more importantly,

state and federal funds that could support these types of infrastructure

needs have not -- it has not been a joint effort and it has not been viewed

as a necessity for both entities.

And so, where we are right now is that we are increasing the pressure. The

system is moving forward. One of the solutions is, unfortunately, time. We

do, while we cannot share the exact day and hour that each -- the last

resident will have water, we know that we are towards the end you have our

journey because we are starting to get reports of residents at the furthest

point in the distribution line that are starting to receive it. And so it`s

a constant effort of working day in and day out, and we are grateful for

the residents that are offering their time, volunteering to distribute

water, bottled water, non-potable water to help residents in need.

REID: You know, Laurie, this is an age-old story. The parts of the city

that are predominantly black don`t have water, the part that is

predominantly white, things seem to be fine. This kind of racism dates

back.

A lot of these states, not just the southern states, but the southern

states seem to be particularly a thing, where there is lack of investment

in communities of color, lack of investment in infrastructure. It`s about

privatization and profit.

I wonder -- I mean, in your view, what can be done about that?

LAURIE BERTRAM ROBERTS, MISSISSIPPI REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM FUND CO-FOUNDER:

I mean, what really needs to be done is major infrastructure investment on

the federal and state level, right? It was not shocking to me that it took

the state so long to even show up in Jackson, even though our governor

made, had the nerve and the audacity to say our mayor wasn`t available to

speak to him, although I checked and it`s a five-minute walk from his

office in his mansion to town, you know, to city hall, right?

So, even if it was true that our mayor could not be reached by the phone,

he could have sent any number of his staff right up the street to city hall

to speak to any of the mayor`s staff, right? He could have sent anyone to

speak to anyone in the city of Jackson.

But that`s how little a priority Jackson is. It`s not just Jackson. It`s

the Mississippi delta is without water right now. Other parts of

Mississippi, but it`s majority black parts of Mississippi.

So it`s not a priority for Tate Reeves. And it`s never been a priority for

Tate Reeves, not Haley Barbour, and not, you know, Phil Bryant.

REID: It sounds a lot like Texas, Mayor Lumumba, quite frankly. This sort

of failed states where there are states where there are a small number of

very, very wealthy people and all they do is prioritize themselves, low

taxes for themselves, private schools for their kids, mostly white, and

everyone else is left to suffer and maybe even to die.

Talk about your governor a little bit. Has he been in touch with you since

his apparent failure to get you on the phone?

LUMUMBA: Well, we have reached out throughout this process. I have been on

-- I have had the pleasure of joining you before, Joy, as we talked about

COVID and talked about those communication challenges. Nonetheless, we

still pushed forward and pressed forward and asked for support. We need

that support. I think it`s also important to lift up, based on Laurie`s

point, we make it clear that cities are not designed by happenstance.

I am a part of a city initiative which talks about city design and how, you

know, wealthy communities are closest to the resources. It`s because of

this design in that way. So we have to get more equitable models of how

cities are built. We need to look at more equitable models of how resources

are allocated to communities. So we need the state of Mississippi to

understand that when Jackson`s water system failed, it isn`t a Jackson,

Mississippi, problem. It`s a state of Mississippi problem.

We are the economic engine for the state of Mississippi. We are not only

the capital city and the largest city by a factor of three. We are the

capital of health care in the midst of a pandemic. And so they have to

understand the seriousness and the severity of the challenges we suffer

from.

REID: Laurie, in the midst of that pandemic the governor has relaxed the

mask mandate. You are going door-to-door and talk with folks. How are

people able to fight the pandemic if they don`t have water and now mask

mandates gone. What then?

BERTRAM ROBERTS: Yeah, it`s absurd to me. At the same time, he is trying

to get people to go out and get vaccinated, right. And those two things are

oppose today each other, right. It`s like on the one hand he is touting

science and the other hand he is -- I call it the hokey-pokey with science.

On one hand he takes his MAGA hat off and goes, yeah, science and the other

hand, he`s like, I put it back on now, so forget science. It makes no

sense.

Also, it`s just a big F-U to black citizens in Mississippi who are dying at

disproportionate rates. We can go ahead and die. He made sure that a bunch

of white people are vaccinated now, and therefore, you know, the rest of us

poor white folks and black folks can die.

REID: Yeah, indeed. This is Medgar Evers`s city, Jackson.

So, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, we`re really think of y`all. God

bless you.

Laurie Bertram Roberts, thank you and bless you for all you are doing.

That is tonight`s REIDOUT.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>