Transcript: The ReidOut, 2/26/21

Summary:

Virtual town hall on race and COVID-19. How do I find out where to

get vaccine if I`m eligible? Have black people with preexisting conditions

been properly represented in vaccine trials. How do we convince doubters to

get vaccinated

Transcript:

BOOTSY COLLINS, AMERICAN MUSICIAN: It`s like it`s something that this -- it

affects everybody. And -- but it`s playtime is something that we need

because we were so blessed to be able to go on the road, to be able to go

in these places and play. And now that it would not, it`s like all the

musician are really -- the artists and musicians are really sick.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: I love it. I`m only jumping on because I got to

hand it to Joy Reid. I want to thank Bootsy Collins and Al Sharpton for

ending the week right, be in touch with both of you.

And keep it locked right here. Joy Reid is up next.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to a very special

edition of THE REIDOUT, our virtual town hall on race and America`s COVID

crisis.

Now, we have got a gorgeous live zoom audience who will be with us

throughout the night. And we are one year into the pandemic. And we wanted

to hear from you, the American people. Many of you have submitted questions

for this event and here is what you wanted to know.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will we be with the coronavirus and its other mutants

until 2022 and beyond?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please help us understand the difference between the

Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do you overcome the skepticism about taking the

vaccine from certain people in the community who don`t believe?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will the current vaccines protect us from future

variants of COVID? If not, will everything go into lockdown again?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When will we be able to get to some kind of normal?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: This once in a century global pandemic has upended billions of lives

worldwide. More than 510,000 American lives have been lost with black and

brown Americans much more likely to get infected with coronavirus, to be

hospitalized forth and to die.

U.S. life expectancy also dropped by a year in first half of 2020,

according to a new government report. But for black Americans, it was

nearly three years, and for Latin X people, nearly two years.

Such staggering, immeasurable lost has impacted virtually aspect of our

lives. But we are now at a crucial crossroads with two vaccines now

available and a third by Johnson & Johnson that the FDA advisory panel has

just approved.

But even with more vaccines, it may still take months to vaccinate enough

of the American public to keep us all safe. And the rollout is already

serving as a disturbing mirror for who gets to thrive in this country and

who gets left behind.

Tonight, we will shed light on the racial inequities that plague this

country and what can be done about it.

We have got a lot to cover so let`s just jump right in. Joining me now is

White House Chief Medical Adviser and Leading Infectious Disease Expert,

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio, Chair of

Congresswoman Black Caucus, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence of Michigan,

Second Vice Chair of the CBC. And thank you all for being here.

I want to start with you Chairwoman Beatty. Thank you, first of all, so

much for joining us and getting together with us to do this. This is so

important. But I have to ask you this question, which is maybe a bit

depressing question. How -- what does it say about this country that a

pandemic that has affected the entire world has become a race and equities

issue and inequality issue in this country?

REP. JOYCE BEATTY (D-OH): Well, first of all, Joy, let me thank you for

being here. I`m excited and looking forward to hearing from our

constituents and those calling in. But I think you hit it on the nail. It`s

very devastating that when we think of the coronavirus, we cannot think of

it as a single issue. It is the economic issue and it is also the social

justice issues.

We know how it has affected us. It has affected us as we look at housing,

as we look at small businesses. 41 percent of black owned businesses have

closed, devastated, people are being evicted, but for the Congress, putting

dollars in. We put forbearances on mortgages. It`s affecting us like no

other disease, no other epidemic has. And that`s because, for black

Americans, we were already behind. There were already disparities.

We know in the health care we`re treated disproportionately already. So,

we`re having to double down in this fight. And that`s why the Congressional

Black Caucus is being so involved and so strong with this.

REID: And, Congresswoman Lawrence, is facing this equity issue, is it about

investment, is it about social change, some combination? What do you think

is the priority to change this dynamic?

REP. BRENDA LAWRENCE (D-MI): What we are witnessing is the intersection of

all the issues that black America are facing, health disparity. The fact we

die at a higher rate than any other ethnic group, the fact we`re looking at

access to health care. We`re looking at historic fear, and we`re going to

talk about that of vaccine and a fear of the health care industry because

are they going to hurt us, harm us, ignore us or are they going to help us.

And so, today, that`s why this -- this is black history month. And this is

a time for us to look at this intersection of challenges that we have in

America when it comes to black America health care and this virus has just

ripped us the scab off of so many challenges in America.

REID: Yes, indeed. And, Dr. Fauci, you have been at this for a long time,

dealing with multiple pandemic at the face this country. And it is sadly

kind of the rule at this point that each of these pandemics does wind up

being a racial disparities issue. What can we do about that, in your view?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR: Well there are a

couple of things that you can do and you can do things immediately, such as

make sure we have equal access or equity to the interventions that would be

important. The one we`re facing right now is to make sure with two vaccines

that have gotten EUA approval, Moderna and Pfizer, and now, as you just

mentioned correctly, the J&J vaccine has been voted of approval by the

advisory board to the FDA, and it looks like that`s going to be imminent

they will get their EUA. We`ve got to make sure that there`s equal access

to this life-saving intervention of the African American community. We

absolutely need to do that.

REID: Absolutely. Well, I could ask all of you questions for a solid hour.

But we are not going to do that. Because we are not here to talk about my

question, we are here to take the questions from our wonderful audience.

Hundreds of you have sent in questions. So we`re going to get right to

them.

Now, among all the questions that we received, the most by far were about

vaccine access. Here are two people, Kathy and Pat, who are both eligible

to receive vaccine but have not been able to navigate the system.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m a 69-year-old female. And I live in New Jersey. I

work in Philadelphia. I`ve been on multiple lists trying to get vaccinated.

I stood in line for over three hours. When I got to the front of the line,

I was told I didn`t have a Philadelphia address and photo I.D. So, I wasn`t

eligible. I would like to know what I need to do so I can get vaccinated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have preexisting conditions, yet I can`t get

vaccine. My question is if you say minorities aren`t getting vaccinated,

perhaps it`s because they`re not a priority. So why not make them a

priority so they can get vaccinated?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Fauci, I`m going throw that question to you, both of those

questions.

FAUCI: Well, it`s very unfortunate that the first person who made the

comment had to go through that very difficult and I`m sure burdensome

experience of getting up to the line and finding out that she could not do

that.

The Biden administration is now -- that we`ve been taken over -- is trying

very hard to make sure we can expedite and make as easy as possible the

accessibility of vaccines to everyone but also particularly to people of

color, the brown and black people in our population in order to do things

like setting up community vaccine centers that are in the areas that are

demographically heavily weighted towards minority populations to make it

easier to get through the process. Also, pharmacies making sure that

vaccines are available and she doesn`t have to go through the experience

she went to and even having mobile units that actually go to not easy to

access areas.

So, we`re trying very hard to make sure that that experience that she had

is not repeated.

REID: Yes.

FAUCI: The situation with priorities, she has an underlying condition, and

that is now one of the priorities that will be next up on the priority

list. You know, when we had the priorities, there were phase 1A, phase 1B

and then phase 1C is going to be people who are at any age, 16 and up, who

have an underlying condition. So, hopefully, we will get that and get the

vaccine to her and people just like her as quickly as possible.

REID: And before we move on to the next question, I want to give you an

opportunity, Chairwoman Beatty, is there anything in the COVID relief bill

that will make that easier, to prioritize people who should be in line

getting the vaccine but right now are not?

BEATTY: Absolutely. There are dollars set in there for us to do education

and awareness because the first lady, we should have had or she should have

been able know what she needed before going there and getting in front of

the line.

The other thing is we have put $350 billion in this plan for emergency

funding but for vaccine distribution. And as Dr. Fauci said, we have areas

that get to. We did the essential workers and now we`re coming up with the

different levels. But we need to make sure that they`re in our communities.

We actually even put dollars in there, some $20 billion for transportation.

We know a lot of people in our communities don`t have access to getting to

the points of where they can go. So, between the distribution, dollars, the

education and awareness putting them in our communities, that should be

very helpful because there are so many disparities.

REID: Yes, indeed. Let`s go to another question. Dia Mani (ph) from Las

Vegas is a Student at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and his

question is about the transparency of the vaccine trials.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Many black people live with preexisting conditions and

many have died more than other ethnic groups and racial groups. And so, my

question is, have black folk, especially those with pre-existing conditions

been properly represented and tested within the trials and research for

these vaccines?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: It`s a huge question. Dr. Fauci, I`m going to ask you to take that

one.

FAUCI: Yes, thank you, Joy. That`s a great question. And we have tried, and

I believe succeeded for the most part in getting representation in the

major trials to get people of color, as well as those who have underlying

conditions.

It was not easy for a number of reasons. In fact, we spent about ten

Saturdays in a row working with the leaders of the company that was doing

the trial to try and help them because of the experience that we`ve had

over the years in making sure there`s proper representation of minority

groups in the clinical trial.

And, in fact, we did succeed in the Moderna trial. It was over 10 percent

were African American. It was about 20 to 21 percent were Latin X. In the

Novavax trial, which has just now been completed in the enrollment, there

was 13 percent African American and well over 20 percent were Latin X.

So, we made a special effort to make sure that you are represented so that

when we say vaccine is safe and effective, it`s safe and effective for

everyone, including you and your community.

REID: Thank you for answering that question. Okay, we have two questions

about people who might be hesitant to get the vaccine. The first comes from

Swan (ph), a High School Art Teacher from the Detroit, Metropolitan Area.

She is concerned that some of those with strong opinions in her community

might refuse to get vaccinated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How can we help the naysayers consider receive the

vaccine so that we may protect our entire community as a whole?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Okay, keeping that in mind, this next question is also about

distrust, but this time of the medical community. Here is Emery (ph), a

Visual Merchandiser from the Virgin Islands who now lives in Brooklyn New

York.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As you can see, there`s only a small percentage of

African American people that have taken this vaccine. And that is because

we actually don`t trust the doctors. For someone like myself who is not

willing to take the vaccine, convince me on why I should take it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I`m going to throw that one to you Congresswoman Lawrence.

LAWRENCE: Thank you so much. Joy, as we look at the challenges that we have

with the deaths, with COVID, when we look at the responsibility that we

have to ensure that my community, that the black community is effectively

vaccine, I want to say to everyone that I was confronted when I was

delaying myself to get the vaccine and I`m proud to say I`ve had both of my

shot.

The question to me was, why are you delaying. And I said, well, you know,

some people are getting sick. I don`t know if it`s been tested. And my

friend who is a doctor said, Brenda, if you get sick, I can fix that. But

if you die, I can`t fix that. I need you. I need your contribution. And I

will say to everyone, especially my health care workers, my God, we could

not have survived without you being there for us. We need you to live.

This vaccine does not discriminate. It will take away any life. And it

hurts me when I see a line of people getting vaccines and my people are not

represented but I`m invited to the funerals of those who have died. I have

taken the vaccine. I believe in it. I need my people, my community, to step

up.

And we`ve had ministers open up their church to give them a safe

environment. We have had the community health centers have been funded

through our COVID relief plan so they can be right in the neighborhoods to

help my brown and black community who they serve every day. But I do

encourage everyone to please, I need you alive and I want you to take the

vaccine.

REID: Yes, and do you know what is scarier than the vaccine, COVID. COVID-

19 is scarier than the vaccine.

LAWRENCE: Yes.

REID: Okay. We have so much more to talk about tonight. Stay with us as our

REIDOUT special, Our special edition, race and America`s COVID crisis

continues right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Welcome back to our special edition of THE REIDOUT, our virtual town

hall, "Race and America`s COVID Crisis."

Back with me are Dr. Anthony Fauci and the chair and second vice chair of

the Congressional Black Caucus, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio and

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence of Michigan.

All right, we`re going to go right back to questions.

This question is about racial disparities when it comes to COVID-19. And it

comes from the president of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK, PRESIDENT, HOWARD UNIVERSITY: Minorities are

dying at a disproportionate rate of COVID-19 compared to our white

neighbors.

What efforts are being made through the CDC to work more closely with

leaders in the black community to improve the distribution of the vaccine?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Fauci, I will throw that one to you.

FAUCI: Well, there are a number of things that are being done.

Some, I mentioned before, namely, the community vaccine centers that are

actually in the areas that are demographically represented more by minority

communities, pharmacies that are getting vaccines in those areas, as well

as mobile units to get to the fully accessible areas.

But, importantly, what President Biden has established is an equities task

force, which is chaired by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, whose job is to do

exactly what you`re referring to, is, how do we make sure we look in every

way possible to make sure there is equitable distribution of these

lifesaving vaccines to the minority community?

It`s a top priority of President Biden. He`s been very explicit about that.

And he`s instructed us to make sure this gets implemented.

REID: All right, that is an excellent answer.

All right let`s take the next question. And this one is for Representatives

Beatty and Lawrence.

Darica (ph) of El Paso, Texas, is pursuing her master`s in health

administration from George Washington University. And she has a question

about access to the vaccine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Have you reached out to certain communities and asked

what locations would be more convenient in order to participate in

receiving the vaccine? Also, have you thought about incentivizing for those

who receive the shot?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I will start with you, Congresswoman Beatty.

BEATTY: Absolutely. And thank you for that question.

For the Congressional Black Caucus, we actually have four nurses within the

Congressional Black Caucus. And we are reaching out in our own committees -

- communities when we go back to our district.

Let me just tell you about in the heartland of it all in Ohio. We have a

young doctor by the name of Dr. Laurel Esby Baio (ph), who actually put a

video together to talk about just what you`re asking about. It`s all young

black doctors.

And these doctors all will give you a statement about why you should get

it, the ramifications if you don`t get it, where you can go. And they have

made themselves available to our younger folks, because it`s so important

for you to know where you can go.

And because of the disparities, it`s really important for us to have

community access. We have churches. We have health centers. But the biggest

thing, if you don`t know where to go, and if you don`t know about it, then

you can`t do it.

So, we are engaging barbershops and beauty salons to get engaged and to

tell their constituents more about how to get the shot and where to go.

REID: Yes.

And, Congresswoman Lawrence, same question.

LAWRENCE: So, one of the things we`re doing in Detroit that I think is

really powerful, the mayor has designated Saturday as senior day.

So, if you are age 60, you can pick up a senior and bring them to the

testing center. So, it`s not about you going online and going through all

this procedure. It is opening it up, so that seniors, who we know are the

ones that are most critical, that they have access to testing, a day, that

they can figure out, on Saturday, they can get their son or daughter to get

them in a car, take them there, or they can call for transportation.

When you talk about giving incentives, I know that there is dialogue about

travel, about other things that can happen if you get your vaccine, but

we`re not there yet. We still have too many people that need to step up.

And one issue I need to bring forward is that a lot of people are bypassing

the second shot. The first shot does not complete the job. You have to get

the second, so you`re fully -- get the -- all of the benefits of the

vaccine.

So, I`m encouraging people. The churches have been amazing of including

others when they are making sure that this is a safe place. And I`m

encouraging you. My community health centers have been amazing, and the

mobile, having the mobile trucks that go into those communities, like Dr.

Fauci said.

REID: Yes, all right, let`s get one more question in.

Next up is Andrew from just outside Springfield, Missouri. He has a

question for Dr. Fauci about the speed of vaccine distribution.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approved, if it

gets approved for emergency distribution, does this mean that the rollout

of the vaccines that we`re already seeing is expected to get faster?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Fauci?

FAUCI: It won`t -- it`s going to get faster because we`re getting better

and better at it.

But once the J&J vaccine gets into the mix, as it were, it will be treated

exactly like the others in the distribution and the planning to get it out.

The more vaccines we have in the mix, the quicker you get vaccines out, I

believe, if you look at the next couple of months, there`s going to be a

rather substantial increment in the amount of vaccine that`s going to be

available.

Once that occurs, you can start mass vaccination procedures, which will, in

fact, directly answer your question about speed. The entire process will

speed up with J&J, with Moderna, and with Pfizer.

REID: I have so many questions. I think I have about an hour`s worth. I

just wrote one down.

But I`m going to hold back. I`m going to hold back, because we got to take

a break.

The congresswomen will be back with us in a bit. And, of course, Dr. Fauci

is sticking with us throughout this special, for this REIDOUT virtual town

hall.

More straight ahead. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Welcome back to a special edition of THE REIDOUT, our virtual town

hall, "Race and America`s COVID Crisis."

Dr. Anthony Fauci is still with me.

And joining us now is Denise Fair, Detroit`s chief public health officer,

and Father Paul Abernathy, pastor of St. Moses The Black Orthodox Church in

Pittsburgh and CEO of the Neighborhood Resilience Project.

We have a ton of questions.

But I want to first quickly start by asking Father Paul Abernathy a

question just about -- you`re going door to door talking with folks about

getting your vaccines, about participating in the process of trying to

rescue ourselves from this crisis.

What are you hearing at the doors? What kind of questions are you getting

and concerns are you hearing?

REV. PAUL ABERNATHY, ST. MOSES THE BLACK ORTHODOX CHURCH: First, Joy, it`s

so good to be with you. Thank you so much for having me.

I think that the concerns that we have been hearing, really, there`s three

overarching themes. The first would be the mistrust of government. There`s

a deep history of government failure in our community. And so the

government`s role in the dissemination of the vaccine is concerning to

people.

The second is a history of clinical abuse, which gives people pause, which

I may say is not just about Tuskegee. We have plenty of experience of

clinical excuse -- clinical abuse that`s lived experience, even in this

generation, racism that`s experienced in the health care system that gives

also people pause.

And, thirdly, there is a mistrust of corporate America that, at times, we

hear people thinking that this is simply a ploy to help those who are rich

become richer.

And so what we have really done is taken this approach not to try to

convince people, but rather to disseminate information, honoring their

dignity to make choice, believing that, with the right information, they

can make the best choice. And it`s had a tremendous effect with that

approach.

REID: We had so many questions that got right to the issues that you`re

talking about. I want to jump right back into those questions.

This question, this first one comes from Dante of Portsmouth, Virginia, who

says COVID is one of the reasons that he`s running for the Virginia House

of Delegates.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Time and time again, we`re given the undeniable fact

that communities of color, specifically African-American communities, are

denied the same access to medical resources.

What steps are the federal, state and local governments prepared to take to

ensure equity within vaccination distribution?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I`m going to throw that question to Denise Fair.

DENISE FAIR, DETROIT, MICHIGAN, CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER: Thank you.

First, thank you so much for having me.

Let me just say that Detroit was hit hard. We lost close to 2,000 of our

close neighbors and friends. And most of those people who we lost were

seniors. And that is why it`s so important that we bring the vaccine

directly to our most vulnerable.

But we want to do it an equitable way. In the city of Detroit, what we have

done is bring the vaccine directly to our most vulnerable. We`re out in the

community. We are making sure that we`re going to senior apartments. We`re

using our mobile clinics to vaccinate those who are in mental health

facilities.

We also have a massive drive-through, which I believe is the most efficient

in the entire country. It`s the only place where you can drive in and out

in about 45 minutes or less, and get your vaccine without leaving your car.

And then, finally, for our seniors, we have partnered with our clergy, who

are -- they have opened their doors to us. And they have made sure that

seniors have the opportunity to get their vaccine. And we are going to be

expanding to more sites in the next couple of weeks, because we have to

keep backing our most vulnerable.

REID: Yes, hopefully, Dr. Fauci is, like, writing all that down, and maybe

he will roll that out nationwide. That all sounds really good.

Our next question is from Asada (ph), who is a writer in Jersey City, New

Jersey. She and her family are eager to get the vaccine, but most of them,

including her 75-year-old mom, cannot get appointments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My question is, why aren`t states and municipalities

requiring residency requirements? And why aren`t people who come to a

vaccine center being required to show proof of where they live before being

given access to vaccines that were designated for impacted communities?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Father Abernathy, I hear about this all the time in states all over

the country, people coming from outside the community who are wealthy and

have access to technology lining up in communities of color and getting the

vaccines.

What can be done about that?

ABERNATHY: Well, I think the registration process really has to change.

If we`re talking about an online registration process, it`s going to favor

people who have better access to those digital platforms. We really have to

think, if we`re going to disseminate links to sign up and register for

people to come to vaccine centers, we have to understand that those people

who have access to the online registration, as well as transportation, and

even sometimes a social support system, to help them navigate the

complexities of online registration, they will be the first to get the

vaccine.

We need to take a look at a different way of doing this. I think building

up phone banks in our community becomes very important. I know that we have

-- we have had to do this in partnership with our local health department

and University of Pittsburgh in helping facilitate community vaccination,

as well as I believe we should have a core of community health deputies

that are able to go door to door and register people door to door.

We can take people from our community and essentially deputize them in the

dissemination effort. And I think, until we do these things, we`re going to

see this -- these kinds of inequities happen around vaccine centers.

REID: And do you think that there should be a residency requirement? Should

you only be limited to the zip code where you live to get vaccinated?

ABERNATHY: I do not believe that really is best.

And the reason why I say that is because, in some of our communities, it`s

not -- that we have had so much displacement over the years, that we have

people who still consider, for example, our neighborhood, their home, but

they have been displaced to adjoining neighborhoods, or, in some cases,

neighborhoods that are maybe three neighborhoods or more away.

This, though, is still their home. And this is where their comfort level

is. And so I think, because of the displacement, we have to be open to

people who can -- who really are leveraging their social networks, staying

within, certainly, the demographic of our community, but using that as an

opportunity to bring those of our neighbors, our family members, our

brothers and sisters to places they`re comfortable with, so that they can

receive the vaccine.

REID: Indeed.

All right, Herman from the Bronx brought up a topic that we probably hear

more than any other topic when it comes to vaccine skepticism, distrust in

the scientific community due to the notorious Tuskegee experiment. Take a

listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would like to know, with the controversy surrounding

the Tuskegee Institute experiment, how can we, an African-American, Latino,

Asian, and indigenous people community, that once this vaccine is

distributed, it will not be tampered with before it goes into our arms, and

it will be safe and effective?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Fauci, I`m so glad someone asked this question. A lot of people

do.

It is ironic, because Tuskegee was about withholding medicine, not giving

something that was tainted. But please answer that question. It comes up so

much, the Tuskegee question about trust.

FAUCI: Well, I think the first thing you have to do is, you have to respect

that skepticism, because it`s well-founded, but once you say that you do

respect the fact that you do have hesitancy, to try and explain that the

egregious ethical violations that have occurred that led to the Tuskegee

incident and to subsequent types of incidents have now had ethical

constraints put in place that would make a rapid repetition of that

essentially impossible.

That`s the first thing.

The other part of that questioner`s question was, how can you be sure

that`s what being put into your arm is really safe and effective? The

safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has been determined by the clinical

trial of tens of thousands of people, including African-Americans, Latinx,

and whites.

The decision as to whether or not it`s safe and effective is not made by

the federal government or by the company, in case one, understandably,

might have some skepticism about that. It was made by independent data and

safety monitoring boards who are responsible to the general public, not to

the administration and not to the drug company.

And the ultimate decision, as was made today by the advisory committee

regarding Johnson & Johnson, was an independent advisory committee. So, the

entire process was transparent and independent.

And, finally, the fact that the people, why I myself and the president of

the United States and Vice President Kamala Harris publicly got vaccinated

with the same vaccine that we want to put into the arms of everyone,

including black and brown people, to protect them, to save their lives,

that of their community and that of the country.

REID: Thank you so much for that. Very important. Very important point.

OK, thank you Denise Fair and Father Paul Abernathy.

We have so much more of our special REIDOUT virtual town hall on race and

COVID still to come.

Don`t go anywhere. We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Welcome back to this special edition of THE REIDOUT, our virtual town

hall on "Race and America`s COVID Crisis."

Back with me is Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And with us now is Dr. Gary Gibbons, director of the National Heart, Lung

and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health.

All right, we`re going to do this as a lightning round, because I have a

bunch of questions to get through, so I`m going to fire them right off.

OK, Robin (ph) from Los Angeles has a popular question that goes to the

question of whether this new single-dose vaccine will start to create

almost like a rich person/poor person dichotomy between the vaccines. Take

a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would like to know if any vaccine is better than the

other for African-Americans.

I have heard that Pfizer is the best, but then Johnson, you only need one

shot. So, what vaccine would you recommend? And does it matter?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Gibbons?

DR. GARY GIBBONS, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL HEART, LUNG AND BLOOD INSTITUTE: Well,

at this point, we were fortunate that we now have what appears to be three

options, presuming that all three get the EUA, and the good news is that

all three are very effective at preventing the most severe consequences of

COVID, severe disease, hospitalizations, and death.

And so the recommendation right now is, the most important thing is for

America to get vaccinated...

REID: Get whichever one you can.

GIBBONS: ... and particularly communities...

REID: But, very quickly, Dr. Fauci, there are a lot of people who are

saying, if you have a one-dose vaccine, then people are going to start to

shunt off poorer communities to get the Johnson & Johnson, because they

don`t have to worry about them coming back.

Are we going to find a sort of vaccine apartheid, where people push one

vaccine toward communities of color, and the others are for the affluent?

FAUCI: We are aware of that consideration and that possibility.

And for that reason, there is going to be equitable distribution of all

three vaccines in exactly the same way, so that there isn`t that

inadvertent or even deliberate attempt to be putting vaccines and shunting

them to one group vs. the other.

Getting back to the question that you asked and that Dr. Gibbons answered

quite correctly, all three vaccines are good vaccines. If I were in a

situation where they said, this one is ready now, take it, I`d have the one

that`s the most available to me, and I would take any one of the three.

REID: All right, great.

Our next question is going to come from Dr. Leslie Harris (ph), a physician

in Brooklyn, New York.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My question is, when is the capacity for vaccination

going to meet us at the practitioner level, where doctors and professionals

similar to myself could dispense, just as we do the flu vaccine, in our

local clinics and offices?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Gibbons?

GIBBONS: Well, this is being rolled out in a variety of settings.

Certainly, the front-line practitioners are an important part of that

system.

And, in particular, related to this topic today, federally qualified health

centers, for example, will be a prime site, since they treat and care for

so many in communities of color.

REID: All right, our next question is coming from Jack in Indianapolis. He

is one of our youngest and most adorable viewers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hi, Dr. Fauci. I`m Jack, and I`m 10 years old. I live in

Indianapolis.

When will us kids be able to get the vaccine?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Fauci?

FAUCI: Great question.

So, right now, the trials have shown that, by the time we get to the

beginning of the fall for the fall school term, likely, that there will be

enough evidence of the safety and of the efficacy of high school students,

namely, people from 12 up to 17 or 18.

The trials on what`s called an age de-escalation, from going to 12 to 9, 9

to 6, 6 to 2, and 6 months to 2 years, that will likely be by the end of

the year, at the earliest, and more likely by the first quarter of 2022.

So, we`re very likely that young children in elementary school will be able

to get the vaccine at the beginning of 2022.

REID: All right, let`s go to an interesting question from Aldoberto (ph) in

Castro Valley, California. He`s one of the 28 million Americans already

diagnosed with COVID-19.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As a person who suffered the COVID back in June 2020 and

continue to deal with the lingering effects, such as fatigue, migraines,

headaches, shortness of breath, how many doses, if any, of the vaccine do

you recommend, based on the current immunity within my body?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Dr. Gibbons?

GIBBONS: Well, it appears that he has what we`re calling the post-acute

syndrome of COVID-19, where there are individuals who have lingering

symptoms, even after much of the virus has been cleared from their bodies.

And it`s clear that we`re still actively studying that at NIH, and it will

be apparent that it will be important for him to be vaccinated in order for

him to be sure that there`s no recurrence of the infection.

REID: All right, here`s one more.

Connie (ph) from Cleveland has a question on vaccine immunity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My question is, how long will the vaccine last? And

will I have to take it again in and another year or two?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: This one`s for you, Dr. Fauci.

But if I could add on, we had Gabriel, who had a question, which we can`t

get in. Can you add to that question and also answer, is the vaccine safe

to take if somebody is HIV-positive or has other issues with

immunocompromization -- compromise?

FAUCI: Well, the answer to the second question is, absolutely.

People who have HIV or people who are immunocompromised should definitely

get the vaccine, because they need it as much or more than anyone, because

they are immunocompromised, and they are more likely to get a serious

complication if, in fact, they get infected. So the vaccine is very

important for them.

Regarding the question of how long it lasts, we don`t know that right now,

because we have just begun the process of vaccinating people. We know it

lasts at least six months, because we followed people that long from the

clinical trials.

Likely, and I hope, it will be much longer than that. The way we find out

is by following people over months to year. Most of the vaccine trials have

a two-year duration period, so you can be observing people at least out to

two years. But, for now, we know it`s at least six months and likely much

longer than that.

REID: All right, thank you very much.

OK, thank you, Dr. Gary Gibbons.

We have more viewer questions that are going to be answered by our experts

in this special REIDOUT virtual town hall next.

Do not go anywhere.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Welcome back to a special edition of THE REIDOUT, our virtual town

hall, "Race and America`s COVID Crisis."

Dr. Anthony Fauci is still with us.

And back with me are Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Congresswoman Brenda

Lawrence.

All right, this question is from Victor (ph), a freshman at UCLA who`s

studying political science.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m a freshman in college.

And, as a student, I`m wondering what you think the best approach is to

bring students back into the classroom in a fair and equitable way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: This one`s for you, Congresswoman Beatty.

BEATTY: I think it`s important for us, as we`re doing with the

Congressional Black Caucus through our education program, to encourage

students that you have to come back, but you have to come back when it`s

safe.

I think we`re at that point where many of the universities are bringing

students back. So, just stay focused. Stay at home working. But I think we

will bring individuals back. Teachers are getting the vaccine. And we`re --

our numbers hopefully will start going back down.

REID: All right.

BEATTY: But we have to be safe first.

REID: That is good news, I think, to a lot of students.

OK. And our next question is from Antonio, a flight attendant on the risks

essential workers face in the middle of this pandemic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are here on the front lines every day dealing with

passengers from all over the U.S. and the world.

And my question is, what would you say to the front-line crew members who

are risking our lives daily, and have been from the very beginning, and

there`s not much press about us and what we do out here, and also being

asked to be mask police at the same time?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: This one`s for you, Congresswoman Lawrence.

LAWRENCE: First thing I want to say is, thank you. Thank you.

We recognize in the Congressional Black Caucus in Congress how important

people who -- like you, who every day went to work during this pandemic. I

have to fly because I`m a member of Congress, so I know how valuable you

are.

I want you to know that you should be in that first line of getting the

vaccine. And we also want you to know that -- and I will use my bully

platform to recognize you and continue to ensure that you get all the

protections with health care and everything else in our corona relief

package, and that I want you to know that we appreciate you. You are our

heroes.

REID: Well, Dr. Fauci, I am now going to ask you the question that we got

more than any other question and I think you probably get a lot as well.

How long do you think that this is going to last, this situation where we

have to lock ourselves down, wear masks, do social distancing? How long are

we going to be in this, do you think?

FAUCI: Well, it`s difficult to predict.

But if we keep going in the direction we`re going now, with the infection

rate going down precipitously, and more and more people getting vaccinated,

I think, by the time we get to the fall and the winter, we may not be back

100 percent to where we were before this started, but I think we could be

close to that by the end of this coming year.

But it`s not going to be next month or the month after. That`s for sure. We

have to be patient. It`s going to get better and better.

We also, quite frankly, have to keep our eye out on these variants, namely,

the mutations that have occurred that make the virus a little bit

different. The best way to protect yourself against that is, one, do the

kind of public health measures we talk about all the time, wearing a mask,

physical distancing, and avoiding congregate settings.

And, two, when vaccine becomes available, please get vaccinated. The more

people that get vaccinated, the better off we will be, and the quicker we

will get back to that normality that you`re talking about.

REID: Well, I just want to thank all of you for being here.

These were such important questions. And all of you were so helpful. I want

to thank the Congressional Black Caucus for really inspiring this idea of

trying to help the community with direct Q&A. It`s so important.

Thank you all for being here.

BEATTY: Thank you.

REID: We could do this for another hour, because I have so many questions.

But I think the most important thing that came out of this is, get

vaccinated. Get vaccinated. The vaccine is far scarier than COVID (sic).

I want to thank Dr. Anthony Fauci, Representatives Joyce Beatty and Brenda

Lawrence from the Congressional Black Caucus, all of our other guests, our

amazing, amazing REIDOUT viewers, and also these fabulous people who were

in our audience tonight, all of you who submitted great questions, and our

great audience behind me in the Zoom.

Look at them. They look so great.

That`s it for tonight on tonight`s REIDOUT.

Here`s my mask. I got to show you guys. I got my little REIDOUT mask here

in honor of all of this.

Be sure to join us on Monday. My special guest will be Stacey Abrams.

Good night and stay with MSNBC.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>