Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/24/2021

And thanks at home for joining us this hour. Here is a change I did not see
coming. You might remember that one of the classy things about the
transition from the last president to this one, and I mean klassy with a K
in this context. One of the real nice things with this transition, the
transition didn`t really happen, everywhere from the Pentagon to the parts
of the government dealing with the vaccine rollout, the outgoing Trump
administration refused to do normal transition things that would have
allowed the incoming administration to understand what they were walking
into. I mean, how the Trump people were leaving things, what remained to be
done and needed to be picked up immediately on day one by the new team.
The Trump folks just had no interest in helping keep the government going
by helping the new administration hit the ground running. And so, the
transition in many ways was nonexistent, and one of the consequences of
that is in the month or so since Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, we
have repeatedly heard from the new administration that they were surprised
by things they didn`t find out were going wrong inside the government until
they were in position to be running things, things they didn`t get briefed
on during the transition because the Trump administration blew off the
transition.
Like, for example, surprise, there`s no national plan for administering
vaccines. We all thought they were doing that. We all assumed there was
some sort of plan whatever the Trump administration`s plans might have
looked like. But since there was no transition from the Trump folks to the
Biden folks, nobody really knew for sure until they were gone that actually
there was no national vaccine plan at all.
The lack of a transition also became a nice backdrop for the Republican-
controlled Senate to refuse to move forward on starting the confirmation
process for Biden administration nominees. In past administrations,
Republican and Democrat, no matter who controlled the Senate, there was at
least an effort to try to make sure that the main nominees in national
security positions were in place for the new president on day one because,
of course, the confirmation hearings, the vetting, the confirmation
hearings, the preliminary votes can all happen during the transition,
provided the Senate wants to work on those things. If that all happens
during the transition, the actual confirmation votes, the final votes and
the swearing in ceremonies can start to happen on inauguration day.
And so particularly for national security nominees, that was what previous
senates made sure was in places for previous presidents. They would at
least have their national security team, all the big ones in place day one,
but not for Biden, because, no, he was not allowed a transition, and there
was, in fact, only one Biden nominee who was approved on day one of his
administration, the only Biden nominee approved on inauguration day was the
director of national intelligence, Avril Haines.
And now, one of the things she agreed to during her nomination hearing is
we think about to happen tomorrow. During Avril Haines confirmation
hearing, the woman who`s now director of national intelligence, Avril
Haines, promised that if she were confirmed as DNI, she would release to
the public a declassified version of the intelligence community`s findings
on who murdered an American journalist named Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for
"The Washington Post." Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the government of
the Saudi Arabia.
In October 2018, October 2nd, he was lured to a Saudi consulate in Turkey.
Turns out a hit squad was waiting for him there. He was killed and then
reportedly dismembered. His body has never been found. A U.N. human rights
investigation in 2019 found that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was
involved in that murder, that it was, quote, inconceivable that he at the
very least didn`t know about that murder plot.
Since then, the evidence has only gotten stronger that the crown prince of
Saudi Arabia, in fact, ordered the murder. The CIA reportedly concluded
with high confidence that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia ordered the
murder of Mr. Khashoggi.
Here`s the thing, only the best people in the Trump administration, right?
Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, as I said, 2018, October, specifically
October 2nd, 2018. The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman,
he goes by MBS, he`s immediately implicated in that murder. Nevertheless,
three weeks after the murder still in October 2018, MBS on behalf of the
Saudi government hosts a big convention thing in Saudi Arabia, Davos in the
desert, and Khashoggi was just murdered.
And immediately the man on the right of your screen, MBS, the crown prince
of Saudi Arabia was implicated in that murder. He host this is convention.
Everybody from, you know, JPMorgan to Blackstone, to Steve Case, the
founder of AOL, all these American worthies all canceled. Nobody wants to
go sit in this guy`s lap, especially if the bone saw in his pocket is still
leaking wet blood and body parts just three weeks after that murder.
So everybody cancels. The American treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin --
sorry, it`s Steven. Do not call him Steve. Steven Mnuchin, even he bows to
the public pressure of this, the public revulsion over this murder of a
"Washington Post" journalist. And Mnuchin cancels his plan to attend this
Davos in the desert compound.
Then as I said, klassy with a K, Mr. Mnuchin sneaks off to Saudi Arabia
anyway ahead of the Davos to desert thing, because he`s decided despite
that public outcry that forced him to publicly cancel his plan to attend
that big international expo, he really still wants to meet with the crown
prince anyway. And so, Mnuchin made a big public showing of canceling his
appearance at that conference thing, but he quietly maintained his plans to
fly to Saudi Arabia.
And the day before the whole Davos in the desert conference expo thing
starts in Saudi Arabia, Steven Mnuchin turns up in Saudi Arabia to meet
with prince bone saw one on one. The U.S. Treasury Department somehow
forgot to announce that he was going. They were very happy to announce that
he had canceled his plans to attend that event. They did not announce that
he was still going to go to Saudi Arabia and still going to meet with the
crown prince.
Once it emerged that he was still going to Saudi Arabia and he was still
meeting with the crown prince, the Treasury Department tried to not comment
on that fact. It was the Saudi government that went ahead and announced
that Mnuchin was there and that he was meeting with the crown prince, and
they posted a picture of it on Twitter.
Mnuchin was trying to get away with this without anybody knowing about it.
The Saudi government was like, oh, no, oh, no, we`re putting this out
publicly to brag basically, right, that with this sucker U.S. government
the Saudi crown prince can go ahead and allegedly murder and dismember a
U.S.-based journalist. But don`t worry, less than three weeks later that
same guy can still summon the U.S. treasury secretary to come sit on his
lap. Like I said, classy.
The Trump administration went on after the Khashoggi murder to block from
public release the intelligence community`s report on the crown prince`s
alleged involvement in the murder, and Steven Mnuchin then kept up his
frequent and regular visits to maintain his relationship with the Saudi
crown prince while he and the Trump administration, as a matter of policy,
gave them everything they wanted and more during the entire time the Trump
administration was in office.
So now what`s about to happen? Tomorrow according to reporting from "Axios"
tonight, we believe the Biden administration is going to release to us, the
public, the declassified report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the
involvement of the Saudi crown prince. What I did not see coming is in
advance of that report apparently being prepared for release tomorrow,
President Biden tonight would take a call with the Saudi government, and he
would have this phone call specifically with the king of Saudi Arabia who
you see on the right side of your screen, 85 years old.
President Biden today speaking with the king, not the 35-year-old crown
prince who has been, you know, snapping his fingers to summon Steven
Mnuchin and WhatsApping with Jared, right?
Getting U.S. government cabinet officials to come be photographed and
meeting with him even before the American blood is dry on his hands, Biden
didn`t call that guy in advance of this report being released to the
American public tomorrow, he called that guy`s dad, the king.
White House spokesman Jen Psaki today explaining that this is a leader to
leader kind of discussion, that the equivalent leader that a U.S. president
speaks to in such circumstances is the king of a foreign country. She said,
our defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, spoke with the crown prince, spoke
with MBS in recent days because that`s the level at which those discussions
should happen, but Biden as the president he`ll speak with the king.
So, that is happening now tonight apparently in advance of the release
tomorrow of the U.S. intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,
the "Washington Post" journalist.
Meanwhile, look at what news "The Washington Post" itself is now breaking.
Look at the headline here, Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expected
to launch investment fund seeking backing of Persian gulf state funds.
Dude has been out of office a month. Mnuchin has been out of office as
Trump`s treasury secretary a month the, month, and he is already turning
around and forming a fund in which he will reportedly ask the Persian Gulf
States to give him their money.
So he spent his time in office shining up the reputation of accused
murderer, the Saudi crown prince now one month later, he`s going into
private business seeking investment from sovereign wealth funds in the
Persian Gulf. Sovereign wealth funds are state controlled, in Saudi Arabia,
it`s the Saudi crown prince who controls his country`s sovereign wealth
fund.
Seems legit, sure, right? As "The Post" delicately puts it, Mnuchin`s
planned investment effort coming so soon after leaving office raises
concerns over whether Trump administration policy was influenced by
Mnuchin`s future private pursuits. Yeah, you think? You think?
Look at this, this is priceless. This is priceless. This is priceless. As
the post notes in this reporting, quote, some of the largest investment
funds in the Persian Gulf region are controlled by UAE, the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Two paragraphs later, "The Post" notes that this the very final days of the
Trump administration where did Steven Mnuchin take his last taxpayer funded
overseas junket? He went off to visit among other concerns, what`s that
list again?
The UAE, United Arab emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He just
decided that at the very last minute while the taxpayers were still paying
for his travel, he wanted to visit all of the countries with the largest
sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East. All of the countries with the
largest sovereign wealth funds in the region with whom he is now planning
on going into personal private business.
In fact, when the assault on the U.S. Capitol happened on January 6th,
Steven Mnuchin was in the middle of that shopping spree. I mean that trip.
Because of the attack on the Capitol, he got all sorts of press for sort of
nobly taking action to cut short his trip, and in fact, he didn`t end up
going to Kuwait after all. He canceled the Kuwait part of that trip.
But even after the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, he did keep
stretching his Middle East trip out just a little while longer, as long as
he conceivably could specifically so he could squeeze in at least one last
trip to Saudi Arabia for what was expected to be one last visit with MBS,
with crown prince bone saw.
And now, he`s opening his private investment fund with what he hopes and
expects will be lots and lots of money from the people he has loyally
served as U.S. treasury secretary in the Persian Gulf states. People he has
loyally served as U.S. treasury secretary by which he does not mean, you
know, us.
So Joe Biden is president now. He is not sitting in the lap of the bone saw
guy nor sending members of his cabinet to do that. President Biden isn`t
even speaking to the bone saw guy. We believe, if this "Axios" reporting is
correct that President Biden and the director of national intelligence he
appointed will tomorrow publicly release the U.S. intelligence community`s
evidence related to the murder of this U.S. journalist in which the crown
prince is reportedly implicated.
But think about the context in which President Biden is making these sorts
of changes. I mean, he has -- he`s doing this. He`s releasing this report.
He is making a big change with the way we deal with Saudi Arabia. He is
calling out the crown prince of that country. We expect in this report in
terms of his implication in the murder of a U.S. journalist, he`s doing all
of that as president while this is the background noise, while literally a
cabinet secretary from the previous administration is going into personal
business with these guys in the gulf.
A month after leaving office having spent four years as treasury secretary
giving away the store to those countries in terms of U.S. policy,
particularly to Saudi Arabia. And suddenly, we spent a good amount of time
talking to people trying to figure out if what Steven Mnuchin is doing here
is illegal.
Can you sell your actions as treasury secretary while you were in office
for future personal financial reward? Is that -- can you do that? I mean,
literally in his last hours in office the night before the inauguration,
former President Trump rescinded the ethics rules that might have banned
something this corrupt outright from officials who served in the Trump
administration. So I guess that was seen as Mnuchin`s free pass to do it.
But if Steven Mnuchin did sell out U.S. policy in a quid pro quo so the
countries he sold out to would then pay him personally as soon as he was
out of office, that is something that Trump killing the ethics rule might
not save him from. So there`s that.
Incidentally -- incidentally as far as illegal goes, we are still watching
to see what`s going to happen with the enforcement of the subpoena from New
York state prosecutors for President Trump`s financial records. The former
president`s accounting firm is set, we think sometime this week to hand
over to state prosecutors in New York literally millions of pages,
terabytes worth of financial and tax records from former President Trump.
Those state prosecutors are looking at former President Trump reportedly
for potential tax fraud, bank fraud and insurance fraud watching to see if
there will be any public indication about when those documents are handed
over.
Today -- this is interesting -- CNN is reporting that those same
prosecutors in New York state have also now issued subpoenas to financial
firms linked to Steve Bannon. Former Trump White House senior adviser,
Trump campaign chief, Steve Bannon was charged by federal prosecutors in a
multi-count felony fraud scheme before Trump gave him a last minute pardon
right before he left office.
State prosecutors are now reportedly looking at that same scheme, an
alleged grift in which Trump supporters were told to send their own money
to a GoFundMe page in order to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico
themselves with their own private money, Bannon and his co-defendants are
said by prosecutors to have pocketed a significant share of that money
hence the fraud and theft charges.
Bannon`s co-defendants are still facing felony federal charges in that
alleged scheme. Bannon isn`t facing those federal charges anymore because
of the Trump pardon, but fraud and theft are the kinds of crimes that are
very easy to charge, either at the state level or the federal level. And
so, he may not be facing federal charges anymore because of the pardon, but
there`s no reason why he can`t face state charges that look almost exactly
the same.
With subpoenas reportedly going out now to GoFundMe and to another bank
that was allegedly used in this scheme, it looks like Mr. Bannon might
eventually be looking at potential state charges in New York for that we
fund the wall fraud scheme, and that of course would mean state prison time
if he is convicted.
In addition, the president`s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly
deposed today by the office of D.C.`s attorney general. That`s part of the
corruption probe of the 2016 Trump inaugural where prosecutors allege the
inaugural committee, which operates as a nonprofit, the allegation is that
they dramatically overpaid the Trump organization, the president`s family
business for inauguration related frills. If true, that of course would
have the effect of the president and his family effectively stealing from a
nonprofit to funnel money to themselves and their family business. The
president`s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has already been deposed in that
case, now Donald Trump Jr. has as well.
The Trump hangover continues as well at the U.S. post office where delays
we`ve never really seen before have persisted and in some cases gotten even
worse since the election under the wrecking ball leadership of Trump
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy appeared quite truculently before the
House Oversight Committee today. He basically promised that, yeah, even
now, even now he has plans to make the mail even slower than it is right
now, and to make it more expensive as well.
Louis DeJoy basically reveled, kind of chortled at today`s hearing at the
fact that President Biden can`t directly fire him. Based on the rules of
the way the Postal Service is governed, he can only be fired by the Postal
Service Board of Governors. Basically to call that question, basically
right as that hearing was ending, President Biden announced, OK then, three
new nominees to the Postal Service Board of Governors, here they are.
The Postal Service Board of Governors will absolutely be able to fire Louis
DeJoy as soon as they are in the majority, which won`t be long now that
Biden has announced these nominees.
And breaking news late tonight, MSNBC`s Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff
are reporting that of the more than 600 kids who were taken away from their
parents at the southern border by the Trump administration, of the more
than 600 kids who were known to still be separated from their parents at
the end of the Trump administration, of those 611 kids, Julia and Jacob
report tonight that the Biden administration has already been able to find
the parents of 105 of those children. Now, it is -- that`s less than 20
percent, but it is something. The parents of 105 separated kids have been
found since January in the month that the Biden administration has been in
office.
That means the parents of 506 separated migrant kids still haven`t been
found, but they are working on it at least, and they have found -- they
have located members of more than 100 of these families. You`ll remember
that one of the early Biden executive orders was to set up a task force
including the secretary of homeland security and the secretary of state and
other cabinet officials to try to find those team members and get those
kids reunited.
While President Biden still tries to get his cabinet confirmed, including
nominee Neera Tanden at the Office of Management and Budget, whose
nomination is effectively being blocked now by Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin, who has decided he doesn`t like her tone even though he was happy
to vote for many Trump nominees who all had much worse tone and much worse
records on the form of partisan statements and civility than Neera Tanden
ever got near.
With Joe Manchin blocking Neera Tanden`s nomination at this point, we`re
now, nevertheless, getting into the nitty-gritty on the Biden
administration`s first big legislative leap, which looks like it may start
to move and pass the House. It may even get close to passing the Senate
before the full Biden cabinet is confirmed.
The first big legislative effort, of course, is the COVID relief bill. It
is steaming ahead. It`s looking more and more like it`s going to get zero
Republican support, despite the bill`s wide support by the republic --
excuse me, by the public, by Republicans and independents and Democrats who
support this bill by a large margin. It is Republicans on Capitol Hill who
appear uniform in their opposition to it. That means that it will likely
have to pass with only Democratic votes. That is possible as long as
Democrats are able to pass it through a process in the Senate that`s called
reconciliation.
Well, that process has some limits. There are rules within the Senate as to
what type of policy is allowed to be passed under that process, and
tonight, we are still waiting on word as to whether or not the COVID relief
bill will be allowed to incorporate a rise in the minimum wage.
President Biden and Democrats have called for a $15 an hour minimum wage.
That would give 27 million American workers a raise. The Congressional
Progressive Caucus, including its chair, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal,
have prioritized this. They have led the fight to keep that minimum wage
hike in the relief bill, to keep that minimum wage hike at $15 an hour.
We are waiting -- we thought we would know by now. We`re literally waiting
tonight expecting at any moment to find out the ruling of the Senate
parliamentarian as to whether or not that minimum wage rise is going to be
in this bill, which the Democrats can pass alone without Republican
support.
It`s a procedural thing in D.C., and its origins are both baroque and
stupid, but it has incredible material consequence for Americans. If you
think about what kind of economic relief might make the broadest impact on
Americans who need it the most, how about Americans at the lowest end of
the wage scale, 27 million of whom would get a not just sustained, but
permanent wage increase by this hike in the minimum wage. We are waiting
tonight to find out if that is possible.
Meanwhile, we`ve got Congresswoman Jayapal from the Congressional
Progressive Caucus standing by. We`ve got Richard Engel standing by with
his incredible and super scary scoop that he broke tonight on NBC "Nightly
News."
We`ve got a lot to come tonight. Stay with us.
MADDOW: So, tonight, we`re still waiting on a decision that sounds like a
little thing that could have a huge impact on tens of millions of Americans
and how much money they make. It`s a decision from the Senate
parliamentarian. It could come any time now. What we`re waiting on is her
determination as to whether or not the big COVID relief bill that`s going
to pass the House and the Senate, it`s going to be signed into law by
President Biden, whether it can include an increase in the minimum wage.
Democrats are trying to use something called the budget reconciliation
process to pass their bill so they can pass it with 51 votes instead of
needing 60 votes since Republican senators aren`t going to support this
bill at all. What that process means is that only items related to the
budget get to be in the bill. The person who gets to decide what is and
isn`t related to the budget is the Senate parliamentarian, and we are
waiting on her rulings. It`s sort of an almost legal like process.
Last night and early this morning, Senate staffers presented arguments
before the parliamentarian like they were lawyers going before a judge.
Democratic Senate staff argued that the minimum wage could be kept in the
bill. Republican Senate staff argued that it had to be stripped out, that
it has nothing to do with the budget.
We don`t know what she`s going to rule. Even if Democrats do manage to get
approval from the parliamentarian that they can increase the minimum wage,
it`s still not a done deal. They still got to get approval of their caucus,
and that is, you know, never easy with Democrats herding cats et cetera,
but so far the forces within the Democratic Party that support a $15 an
hour minimum wage have really been a force to be reckoned with. I think
they have been underestimated as a political force, especially given the
public popularity of this position.
Joining us now is Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington.
She`s the chair of the Progressive Caucus in the House.
Representative Jayapal, thank you for being here tonight. It`s nice to see
you come back.
REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): It`s so great to see you, Rachel.
MADDOW: So what`s your expectation? Do you know when we`re going to hear
this ruling? Do you have expectations about what the ruling`s going to be?
JAYAPAL: Well, I don`t know exactly when. We`re all waiting with bated
breath, but I will tell you that this reconciliation process was used to
kick tens of millions of people off of health care by the Republicans and
the parliamentarian did allow that to happen. Now, it was done in a kind of
a wonky way, but when Republicans have used reconciliation to kick people
off of health care, to pass the $2 trillion tax cut where 85 percent of
that tax cut went to the wealthiest, I think that we feel good that it
should also then be allowed for Democrats to use reconciliation to pass
minimum wage increase for 27 million workers across this country and lift 1
million minimum wage workers out of poverty.
So this is really, really important. I did want to make a clarification,
though, the parliamentary parliamentarian issues an advisory opinion. Once
the parliamentarian issues that advisory opinion, it is up to the chair of
the Senate to decide whether or not to incorporate that opinion. It`s a
small technicality, but I do think that we`ve got to use every tool in our
toolbox here, whether it is reconciliation, whether it is, you know,
ultimately reforming the filibuster.
We`re going to need to deliver on our promise to raise the wage for 27
million Americans.
MADDOW: And do you make that clarification about the parliamentarian`s
opinion being an advisory matter because you think that Democrats in the
Senate should use their 50 votes and potentially the tie breaker vote of
Vice President Harris, I guess, to overrule the parliamentarian if she
says, no, this can`t be in reconciliation. Do you think they should go that
far?
JAYAPAL: I personally do, and I`ll tell you, it`s because either -- I
mean, Democrats made a promise to people across this country, that we were
going to raise the minimum wage. That we were going to put money in
people`s pockets. It`s been 12 years since we`ve raised the minimum wage,
and if we`re going to make those promises, we have to be able to deliver on
them because, I`ll tell you what, in two years, Rachel, when people vote in
the midterms, you`re not going to be able to say, well, I`m sorry we
couldn`t raise the minimum wage because the parliamentarian ruled that we
couldn`t do it. That`s not going to fly.
So whether it`s overruling the parliamentarian or whether it is reforming
the filibuster so we can actually pass a minimum wage bill, I think it is
important that we use every tool in the toolbox. One thing, though, the
House is going to pass this reconciliation bill with a $15 minimum wage
raise in it, so we want to be very clear the house is going to do our jobs,
now the Senate needs to do its job.
MADDOW: One of the reasons that I think your power and the power of people
who agree with you on this is being underestimated is that I feel like what
never gets factored into the beltway press treatment of these issues is how
the public feels about. The idea of raising the minimum wage, particularly
since you say because it hasn`t been raise instead 12 years, and even the
reddest states that put it on the ballot, it wins as a ballot measure,
raising the minimum wage wins by huge margins, everywhere people have a
chance to have a say in it.
I feel like the beltway press calculation never factors in what the
American people actually have as policy preferences on this subject. But I
feel like you and your colleagues have been pretty rigorous trying to keep
that back in the center of the frame, to try to make a public appeal and
make sure that the public preference on this issue is factored into the
Capitol Hill politics that would otherwise, I think, prefer to ignore that.
JAYAPAL: That`s totally right. This is not a radical idea, maybe ten years
ago when fast food workers first went on strike calling for $15 in 2012,
maybe it was considered radical back then. It is mainstream today.
You know Florida voted for Donald Trump and yet passed with two-thirds
majority a minimum wage hike to $15.
So across the country, this is the policy that independents, Republicans,
and Democrats are calling for, and it is also what we promised, Rachel. If
we are going to say that Democrats are going to make a difference when we
have the House, the Senate, and the White House, then we are going to have
to deliver. It is not going to be sufficient for us to just say, well, we
tried, sorry. We`ve got to go to the mat with every tool in the toolbox.
MADDOW: We are going to have to deliver. I am putting in the order for the
bumper sticker right now.
Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the House
Progressive Caucus, again, we`re still waiting for this ruling tonight.
There`s a lot of politicking, a lot of work to happen after that ruling
comes in. But thank you so much for helping us understand it tonight. It`s
good to see you.
JAYAPAL: Thank you, Rachel. Great to see you, too.
MADDOW: All right. As I mentioned, NBC`s Richard Engel is here tonight. He
had a scoop tonight on NBC "Nightly News" that has skeeved me out in a way
that has made me worry about my ability to sleep tonight, but it is worth
seeing, worth understanding and absolutely defies an emerging revisionist
history on the right on Capitol Hill right now. It`s important truth-
telling journalism.
Richard Engel joins us with that next. Stay with us.
RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): This is 22-year-old
riley Williams from Pennsylvania in the Capitol on January 6th according to
the FBI.
RILEY WILLIAMS, 22-YEAR-OLD: Go, up the stairs, go.
ENGEL: Upstairs is Speaker Nancy Pelosi`s office, inside a female voice
the FBI believes to be Williams seems excited.
WILLIAMS: I`m in Nancy --
ENGEL: On the desk is Pelosi`s HP laptop. The same voice tells others to
treat it carefully.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dude, put on gloves.
ENGEL: According to the FBI, a witness claims Williams stole the laptop
and intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia to be passed
to Russian intelligence.
Williams turned herself in to authorities shortly after the Capitol
assault.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: NBC News`s Richard Engel reporting tonight on the case of Riley
Williams, one of the most confounding cases, I mean, from the January 6th
attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Well, tonight, Richard brings us brand new exclusive reporting that adds a
whole new layer to our understanding of this strange part of the Capitol
attack on January 6th, including the laptop stolen from Speaker of the
House Nancy Pelosi`s office. Richard has teamed up with the online
investigative group Bellingcat. They`re probably best known for tracking
down and unmasking Russian intelligence agents involved in assassination
attempts overseas. Bellingcat turned their investigative skills to the
Capitol attack into the specific case of Riley Williams, and the stolen
laptop from Pelosi`s office.
After someone sent them a video that they believed showed Riley Williams
pledging allegiance to Adolf Hitler. I`m going to show you this video.
Again, this has not been seen on television before tonight. It is very
short. It is not graphic in any literal sense, but I will warn you it is
disturbing. It will stick with you, and it is definitely, definitely,
creepy.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hammer was right all along. There is no political
solution. All that is left is acceleration. Heil Hitler.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: And then the video just continues for a while like this with this
flashing image and the negative color filter and the music.
Like I said, very creepy. But you can see the obvious obstacles to a
definitively identifying the woman in this Heil Hitler video as the same
woman who stormed the Capitol on January 6th and allegedly helped to steal
Pelosi`s laptop.
What Bellingcat was able to do with this video is twofold. First, they sort
of decode it. For those of us who are not familiar with modern neo-Nazi
ideology and iconography in the dark corners of the Internet where this
stuff thrives. So, for instance, when the voice in the video says there is
no political solution. All that`s left is acceleration. Bellingcat explains
that`s a reference to a particular white nationalist neo-nazi ideology that
calls for accelerating, quote "accelerating", the collapse of society as a
pathway toward establishing a genocidal white supremacist state.
When she references the Hammer, well, that appears to be a social media
challenge -- social media channel, excuse me, that promotes that same
ideology. The skull mask she`s wearing on the mirrored sunglasses that
she`s wearing as well as the icon on the hat that she`s wearing, those are
all symbols adopted explicitly by adherents of that social media channel
and other Nazi groups.
Even that negative color filter used at the end of the video, it echoes an
aesthetic that is popular in white supremacist propaganda right now, and
there`s other clues, too. She`s got a book about the Waffen-SS, that`s
visible and the negative color profile at her feet in the Heil Hitler
video. There`s other things you can see there.
But beyond just those things that you can see and notice, you might
recognize if you`re familiar with this stuff, the other thing Bellingcat
does is they go about gathering evidence that the woman in this video is
indeed Riley Williams, who`s been charged in the Capitol attack. They
discovered several of her social media accounts on which she has posted
racist and anti-Semitic screeds along with neo-Nazi ideology and symbolism
seen in that video. They painstakingly matched photos and items of clothing
and pieces of furniture you can see across multiple social media postings
in order to place Riley Williams in that same room, in that same dress as
the woman in that Heil Hitler video.
Her lawyer tells Richard Engel tonight the Heil Hitler video was meant as a
joke. I don`t think it`s that funny. I don`t know, maybe that`s just me.
Interestingly, her lawyer would not confirm or deny that that was, in fact,
his client in the Heil Hitler video.
But, you know, in addition to this being just a very interesting piece of
investigative work, this report from Bellingcat and NBC News is a jarring
reminder of how much we still don`t know about what went down on January
6th, particularly as the conservative media and some elected Republicans in
Congress claim that the people who took place in that attack on the Capitol
weren`t that bad and there really wasn`t that many extremists and there
certainly weren`t white supremacists.
It tells you how much we have yet to expose about what organizations and
affiliations brought folks to that attack and to what degree they were
coordinated. Congress held its first hearing on the Capitol attack
yesterday. They`re holding a second one two days from now. There`s just a
ton of pressing, outstanding questions we still don`t know the answers to.
I mean, how do we still not know how Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick
died? Basic facts about what caused his death.
How about the allegation that members of Congress were giving
reconnaissance tours to people who came back as rioters? That allegation
was leveled by other members of congress. Where are we on that?
Why did the Pentagon slow walk the deployment of the National Guard that
day? The chief of the D.C. police testified to that today. Why did the
Pentagon slow walk the National Guard deployment? Did President Trump have
any role in personally delaying the National Guard response?
What was disgraced Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn`s brothering
it at doing a Pentagon taking part in that decision just days after Flynn
had called for Trump to use martial law to overturn the election, why did
the Army lie about Mike Flynn`s brother`s involvement in the meetings and
the decisions as to whether and when to deploy the National Guard?
Why were six Capitol police officers suspended from duty for their actions
during the attack? What`s the status of the more than two dozen other
officers who are reportedly under investigation for somehow having behaved
inappropriately in relation to that attack? How many guns and other weapons
were found among rioters that day? Who placed the pipe bombs that were
diffused outside the DNC and the RNC the day of the attack? Was that --
were those pipe bombs, those operational pipe bombs definitively connected
to the Capitol assault?
The former Capitol police chief testified yesterday he thinks the pipe
bombs were connected with the attack, but we don`t know for certain, nor do
we know who did that, which means somebody capable of creating operational
pipe bombs and placing them and concealing them in D.C. is still on the
loose. Why are we not getting any briefings on the cases the government is
bringing against the Capitol rioters? We haven`t heard squat from any
senior Justice Department figures about the investigation in weeks.
The only guy we have heard from, the acting U.S. attorney in D.C. hasn`t
given a briefing on Capitol rioter arrests in nearly a month. And by the
way, where`s Nancy Pelosi`s laptop? Riley Williams has been arrested in
connection with her alleged actions at the Capitol on January 6th. Part of
the allegations against her is that she took part in stealing it. She
apparently claims to not have it now, but it has still not been found. FBI
affidavit filed in conjunction with the charges of her case suggests that
she wanted to give it to someone who was going to provide it to Russian
intelligence. Where is it?
We don`t have answers yet to any of these questions, almost all of which we
had the day after the attack. We still don`t have them answered.
Fortunately, though, we are getting new information about the people who
stormed the Capitol that day and their affiliations including with explicit
neo-Nazi groups. That`s thanks to investigations like tonight`s from
Bellingcat and Richard Engel. Richard joins us live here next.
MADDOW: Joining us now is NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard
Engel, who along with an investigative group Bellingcat has broken the
story tonight one of the women arrested for the Capitol attack in her case
helping to steal allegedly Nancy Pelosi`s laptop out of her office is the
same woman seen in this video saying Hitler was right, espousing Nazi
ideology and giving a Heil Hitler Nazi salute.
Richard, thank you for making time to be here tonight. I tell you, I feel
like you`ve definitely already rob me of at least one night`s sleep. I find
this to be incredibly unnerving stuff.
RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: It is a very
disturbing video, and I think that`s part of the idea behind making video
like this. They`re meant to be intimidating but also fun for their own
community.
If you look at these alt-right websites or neo-Nazi websites or chat rooms,
they`re full of stuff like this where they`re talking to each other,
they`re wearing the costume. They`re playacting, but what we saw at the
Capitol wasn`t playacting. So these people brought their fantasy Nazi
worlds and brought them to the Capitol. And you had this explosion of a
very dark mentality, and now we`re trying to put the pieces together to
figure out who was in the Capitol, how did it get organized, and basically
what is their back story? What brought them there?
Because still even though we all saw this happen and even though they were
clearly wearing things like Camp Auschwitz t-shirts or posting videos doing
Heil Hitler there`s still this narrative out there this was a bunch of
innocent people that got swept up in the moment or that this was Antifa or
it wasn`t what we all think it`s what it was.
So, unfortunately, we have to keep digging and digging and trying to prove
this as definitively as we can and piece together what happened, because
we`re not getting the answers. We`re not getting the answers ability the
laptop, why there was a tremendous break down of security that day. Why
when everybody saw this coming, the cavalry wasn`t there and didn`t come
for a long time.
MADDOW: And, Richard, we are getting a sort of revisionist history already
from elements of the conservative media, virtually from some of our prime
time colleagues at Fox News advancing this idea that, you know, nothing too
bad and no one too bad was at that attack. We`re hearing that from some
elected Republicans as well, like Senator Ron Johnson at the hearing
yesterday.
Do you think there`s more stuff like this down the road that`s going to
disabuse people of those revisionist histories over time? Are you -- are
you doing further reporting with Bellingcat and other ways of looking at
this that may make more of this emerge?
ENGEL: Yes, we are. This was the first of our cooperations that we brought
out today, and it takes a lot of time. We had to piece together a puzzle,
putting together sort of a collage of images. And a lot of these activists,
which is good for journalists` sake, left a lot of bread crumb. They were
very active on social media, some of it encrypted, some of it not
encrypted, sometimes using their real names, often using false names.
But when you line up all the videos together and use the metadata to figure
out their chronology, then you can start to see parallels and similarities
and clues. In this case, for example, Riley wore the same glasses often in
the many of the videos. She wore the same clothing. She has distinctive
tattoos.
Once we were able to identify these tattoos and identify the clothing,
identify the glasses, then you can start placing her in different
locations. And ultimately it was a light in the room we were able to use to
pinpoint this particular video of the Heil Hitler.
So, yes, we`re going to be doing more of this. It takes time because you
have to lay out all the videos and do a tremendous amount of compare and
contrasting to try to narrow it down. I think it`s important because this
false narrative is continuing to be pushed out there.
MADDOW: NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel,
congratulations on this, Richard. And thanks for making time to help us
understand it tonight. It is deeply unsettling and deeply important stuff.
It`s good to see you, my friend. Thank you.
ENGEL: Sorry if I`m going to leave that image in your mind for the night,
but aside from that, we`ll also be watching Khashoggi tomorrow.
MADDOW: Yeah.
ENGEL: Fascinating stuff.
MADDOW: Indeed, indeed, indeed.
All right. Thank you, my friend. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.
MADDOW: I feel like so much of today`s busy news day was basically an on-
ramp toward later tonight and tomorrow. We`re expecting that important
ruling on the minimum wage. We`re expecting the potentially the
intelligence community`s declassified report on the murder of Jamal
Khashoggi. There`s a lot going on tonight and still ahead, too.
But that does it for me for now. I`ll see you again tomorrow night.
Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."
Good evening, Lawrence.
