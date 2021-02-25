Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/24/2021

Summary:

And thanks at home for joining us this hour. Here is a change I did not see

coming. You might remember that one of the classy things about the

transition from the last president to this one, and I mean klassy with a K

in this context. One of the real nice things with this transition, the

transition didn`t really happen, everywhere from the Pentagon to the parts

of the government dealing with the vaccine rollout, the outgoing Trump

administration refused to do normal transition things that would have

allowed the incoming administration to understand what they were walking

into. I mean, how the Trump people were leaving things, what remained to be

done and needed to be picked up immediately on day one by the new team.

The Trump folks just had no interest in helping keep the government going

by helping the new administration hit the ground running. And so, the

transition in many ways was nonexistent, and one of the consequences of

that is in the month or so since Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, we

have repeatedly heard from the new administration that they were surprised

by things they didn`t find out were going wrong inside the government until

they were in position to be running things, things they didn`t get briefed

on during the transition because the Trump administration blew off the

transition.

Like, for example, surprise, there`s no national plan for administering

vaccines. We all thought they were doing that. We all assumed there was

some sort of plan whatever the Trump administration`s plans might have

looked like. But since there was no transition from the Trump folks to the

Biden folks, nobody really knew for sure until they were gone that actually

there was no national vaccine plan at all.

The lack of a transition also became a nice backdrop for the Republican-

controlled Senate to refuse to move forward on starting the confirmation

process for Biden administration nominees. In past administrations,

Republican and Democrat, no matter who controlled the Senate, there was at

least an effort to try to make sure that the main nominees in national

security positions were in place for the new president on day one because,

of course, the confirmation hearings, the vetting, the confirmation

hearings, the preliminary votes can all happen during the transition,

provided the Senate wants to work on those things. If that all happens

during the transition, the actual confirmation votes, the final votes and

the swearing in ceremonies can start to happen on inauguration day.

And so particularly for national security nominees, that was what previous

senates made sure was in places for previous presidents. They would at

least have their national security team, all the big ones in place day one,

but not for Biden, because, no, he was not allowed a transition, and there

was, in fact, only one Biden nominee who was approved on day one of his

administration, the only Biden nominee approved on inauguration day was the

director of national intelligence, Avril Haines.

And now, one of the things she agreed to during her nomination hearing is

we think about to happen tomorrow. During Avril Haines confirmation

hearing, the woman who`s now director of national intelligence, Avril

Haines, promised that if she were confirmed as DNI, she would release to

the public a declassified version of the intelligence community`s findings

on who murdered an American journalist named Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for

"The Washington Post." Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the government of

the Saudi Arabia.

In October 2018, October 2nd, he was lured to a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Turns out a hit squad was waiting for him there. He was killed and then

reportedly dismembered. His body has never been found. A U.N. human rights

investigation in 2019 found that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was

involved in that murder, that it was, quote, inconceivable that he at the

very least didn`t know about that murder plot.

Since then, the evidence has only gotten stronger that the crown prince of

Saudi Arabia, in fact, ordered the murder. The CIA reportedly concluded

with high confidence that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia ordered the

murder of Mr. Khashoggi.

Here`s the thing, only the best people in the Trump administration, right?

Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, as I said, 2018, October, specifically

October 2nd, 2018. The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman,

he goes by MBS, he`s immediately implicated in that murder. Nevertheless,

three weeks after the murder still in October 2018, MBS on behalf of the

Saudi government hosts a big convention thing in Saudi Arabia, Davos in the

desert, and Khashoggi was just murdered.

And immediately the man on the right of your screen, MBS, the crown prince

of Saudi Arabia was implicated in that murder. He host this is convention.

Everybody from, you know, JPMorgan to Blackstone, to Steve Case, the

founder of AOL, all these American worthies all canceled. Nobody wants to

go sit in this guy`s lap, especially if the bone saw in his pocket is still

leaking wet blood and body parts just three weeks after that murder.

So everybody cancels. The American treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin --

sorry, it`s Steven. Do not call him Steve. Steven Mnuchin, even he bows to

the public pressure of this, the public revulsion over this murder of a

"Washington Post" journalist. And Mnuchin cancels his plan to attend this

Davos in the desert compound.

Then as I said, klassy with a K, Mr. Mnuchin sneaks off to Saudi Arabia

anyway ahead of the Davos to desert thing, because he`s decided despite

that public outcry that forced him to publicly cancel his plan to attend

that big international expo, he really still wants to meet with the crown

prince anyway. And so, Mnuchin made a big public showing of canceling his

appearance at that conference thing, but he quietly maintained his plans to

fly to Saudi Arabia.

And the day before the whole Davos in the desert conference expo thing

starts in Saudi Arabia, Steven Mnuchin turns up in Saudi Arabia to meet

with prince bone saw one on one. The U.S. Treasury Department somehow

forgot to announce that he was going. They were very happy to announce that

he had canceled his plans to attend that event. They did not announce that

he was still going to go to Saudi Arabia and still going to meet with the

crown prince.

Once it emerged that he was still going to Saudi Arabia and he was still

meeting with the crown prince, the Treasury Department tried to not comment

on that fact. It was the Saudi government that went ahead and announced

that Mnuchin was there and that he was meeting with the crown prince, and

they posted a picture of it on Twitter.

Mnuchin was trying to get away with this without anybody knowing about it.

The Saudi government was like, oh, no, oh, no, we`re putting this out

publicly to brag basically, right, that with this sucker U.S. government

the Saudi crown prince can go ahead and allegedly murder and dismember a

U.S.-based journalist. But don`t worry, less than three weeks later that

same guy can still summon the U.S. treasury secretary to come sit on his

lap. Like I said, classy.

The Trump administration went on after the Khashoggi murder to block from

public release the intelligence community`s report on the crown prince`s

alleged involvement in the murder, and Steven Mnuchin then kept up his

frequent and regular visits to maintain his relationship with the Saudi

crown prince while he and the Trump administration, as a matter of policy,

gave them everything they wanted and more during the entire time the Trump

administration was in office.

So now what`s about to happen? Tomorrow according to reporting from "Axios"

tonight, we believe the Biden administration is going to release to us, the

public, the declassified report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the

involvement of the Saudi crown prince. What I did not see coming is in

advance of that report apparently being prepared for release tomorrow,

President Biden tonight would take a call with the Saudi government, and he

would have this phone call specifically with the king of Saudi Arabia who

you see on the right side of your screen, 85 years old.

President Biden today speaking with the king, not the 35-year-old crown

prince who has been, you know, snapping his fingers to summon Steven

Mnuchin and WhatsApping with Jared, right?

Getting U.S. government cabinet officials to come be photographed and

meeting with him even before the American blood is dry on his hands, Biden

didn`t call that guy in advance of this report being released to the

American public tomorrow, he called that guy`s dad, the king.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki today explaining that this is a leader to

leader kind of discussion, that the equivalent leader that a U.S. president

speaks to in such circumstances is the king of a foreign country. She said,

our defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, spoke with the crown prince, spoke

with MBS in recent days because that`s the level at which those discussions

should happen, but Biden as the president he`ll speak with the king.

So, that is happening now tonight apparently in advance of the release

tomorrow of the U.S. intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,

the "Washington Post" journalist.

Meanwhile, look at what news "The Washington Post" itself is now breaking.

Look at the headline here, Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expected

to launch investment fund seeking backing of Persian gulf state funds.

Dude has been out of office a month. Mnuchin has been out of office as

Trump`s treasury secretary a month the, month, and he is already turning

around and forming a fund in which he will reportedly ask the Persian Gulf

States to give him their money.

So he spent his time in office shining up the reputation of accused

murderer, the Saudi crown prince now one month later, he`s going into

private business seeking investment from sovereign wealth funds in the

Persian Gulf. Sovereign wealth funds are state controlled, in Saudi Arabia,

it`s the Saudi crown prince who controls his country`s sovereign wealth

fund.

Seems legit, sure, right? As "The Post" delicately puts it, Mnuchin`s

planned investment effort coming so soon after leaving office raises

concerns over whether Trump administration policy was influenced by

Mnuchin`s future private pursuits. Yeah, you think? You think?

Look at this, this is priceless. This is priceless. This is priceless. As

the post notes in this reporting, quote, some of the largest investment

funds in the Persian Gulf region are controlled by UAE, the United Arab

Emirates and Qatar and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Two paragraphs later, "The Post" notes that this the very final days of the

Trump administration where did Steven Mnuchin take his last taxpayer funded

overseas junket? He went off to visit among other concerns, what`s that

list again?

The UAE, United Arab emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He just

decided that at the very last minute while the taxpayers were still paying

for his travel, he wanted to visit all of the countries with the largest

sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East. All of the countries with the

largest sovereign wealth funds in the region with whom he is now planning

on going into personal private business.

In fact, when the assault on the U.S. Capitol happened on January 6th,

Steven Mnuchin was in the middle of that shopping spree. I mean that trip.

Because of the attack on the Capitol, he got all sorts of press for sort of

nobly taking action to cut short his trip, and in fact, he didn`t end up

going to Kuwait after all. He canceled the Kuwait part of that trip.

But even after the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, he did keep

stretching his Middle East trip out just a little while longer, as long as

he conceivably could specifically so he could squeeze in at least one last

trip to Saudi Arabia for what was expected to be one last visit with MBS,

with crown prince bone saw.

And now, he`s opening his private investment fund with what he hopes and

expects will be lots and lots of money from the people he has loyally

served as U.S. treasury secretary in the Persian Gulf states. People he has

loyally served as U.S. treasury secretary by which he does not mean, you

know, us.

So Joe Biden is president now. He is not sitting in the lap of the bone saw

guy nor sending members of his cabinet to do that. President Biden isn`t

even speaking to the bone saw guy. We believe, if this "Axios" reporting is

correct that President Biden and the director of national intelligence he

appointed will tomorrow publicly release the U.S. intelligence community`s

evidence related to the murder of this U.S. journalist in which the crown

prince is reportedly implicated.

But think about the context in which President Biden is making these sorts

of changes. I mean, he has -- he`s doing this. He`s releasing this report.

He is making a big change with the way we deal with Saudi Arabia. He is

calling out the crown prince of that country. We expect in this report in

terms of his implication in the murder of a U.S. journalist, he`s doing all

of that as president while this is the background noise, while literally a

cabinet secretary from the previous administration is going into personal

business with these guys in the gulf.

A month after leaving office having spent four years as treasury secretary

giving away the store to those countries in terms of U.S. policy,

particularly to Saudi Arabia. And suddenly, we spent a good amount of time

talking to people trying to figure out if what Steven Mnuchin is doing here

is illegal.

Can you sell your actions as treasury secretary while you were in office

for future personal financial reward? Is that -- can you do that? I mean,

literally in his last hours in office the night before the inauguration,

former President Trump rescinded the ethics rules that might have banned

something this corrupt outright from officials who served in the Trump

administration. So I guess that was seen as Mnuchin`s free pass to do it.

But if Steven Mnuchin did sell out U.S. policy in a quid pro quo so the

countries he sold out to would then pay him personally as soon as he was

out of office, that is something that Trump killing the ethics rule might

not save him from. So there`s that.

Incidentally -- incidentally as far as illegal goes, we are still watching

to see what`s going to happen with the enforcement of the subpoena from New

York state prosecutors for President Trump`s financial records. The former

president`s accounting firm is set, we think sometime this week to hand

over to state prosecutors in New York literally millions of pages,

terabytes worth of financial and tax records from former President Trump.

Those state prosecutors are looking at former President Trump reportedly

for potential tax fraud, bank fraud and insurance fraud watching to see if

there will be any public indication about when those documents are handed

over.

Today -- this is interesting -- CNN is reporting that those same

prosecutors in New York state have also now issued subpoenas to financial

firms linked to Steve Bannon. Former Trump White House senior adviser,

Trump campaign chief, Steve Bannon was charged by federal prosecutors in a

multi-count felony fraud scheme before Trump gave him a last minute pardon

right before he left office.

State prosecutors are now reportedly looking at that same scheme, an

alleged grift in which Trump supporters were told to send their own money

to a GoFundMe page in order to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico

themselves with their own private money, Bannon and his co-defendants are

said by prosecutors to have pocketed a significant share of that money

hence the fraud and theft charges.

Bannon`s co-defendants are still facing felony federal charges in that

alleged scheme. Bannon isn`t facing those federal charges anymore because

of the Trump pardon, but fraud and theft are the kinds of crimes that are

very easy to charge, either at the state level or the federal level. And

so, he may not be facing federal charges anymore because of the pardon, but

there`s no reason why he can`t face state charges that look almost exactly

the same.

With subpoenas reportedly going out now to GoFundMe and to another bank

that was allegedly used in this scheme, it looks like Mr. Bannon might

eventually be looking at potential state charges in New York for that we

fund the wall fraud scheme, and that of course would mean state prison time

if he is convicted.

In addition, the president`s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly

deposed today by the office of D.C.`s attorney general. That`s part of the

corruption probe of the 2016 Trump inaugural where prosecutors allege the

inaugural committee, which operates as a nonprofit, the allegation is that

they dramatically overpaid the Trump organization, the president`s family

business for inauguration related frills. If true, that of course would

have the effect of the president and his family effectively stealing from a

nonprofit to funnel money to themselves and their family business. The

president`s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has already been deposed in that

case, now Donald Trump Jr. has as well.

The Trump hangover continues as well at the U.S. post office where delays

we`ve never really seen before have persisted and in some cases gotten even

worse since the election under the wrecking ball leadership of Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy appeared quite truculently before the

House Oversight Committee today. He basically promised that, yeah, even

now, even now he has plans to make the mail even slower than it is right

now, and to make it more expensive as well.

Louis DeJoy basically reveled, kind of chortled at today`s hearing at the

fact that President Biden can`t directly fire him. Based on the rules of

the way the Postal Service is governed, he can only be fired by the Postal

Service Board of Governors. Basically to call that question, basically

right as that hearing was ending, President Biden announced, OK then, three

new nominees to the Postal Service Board of Governors, here they are.

The Postal Service Board of Governors will absolutely be able to fire Louis

DeJoy as soon as they are in the majority, which won`t be long now that

Biden has announced these nominees.

And breaking news late tonight, MSNBC`s Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff

are reporting that of the more than 600 kids who were taken away from their

parents at the southern border by the Trump administration, of the more

than 600 kids who were known to still be separated from their parents at

the end of the Trump administration, of those 611 kids, Julia and Jacob

report tonight that the Biden administration has already been able to find

the parents of 105 of those children. Now, it is -- that`s less than 20

percent, but it is something. The parents of 105 separated kids have been

found since January in the month that the Biden administration has been in

office.

That means the parents of 506 separated migrant kids still haven`t been

found, but they are working on it at least, and they have found -- they

have located members of more than 100 of these families. You`ll remember

that one of the early Biden executive orders was to set up a task force

including the secretary of homeland security and the secretary of state and

other cabinet officials to try to find those team members and get those

kids reunited.

While President Biden still tries to get his cabinet confirmed, including

nominee Neera Tanden at the Office of Management and Budget, whose

nomination is effectively being blocked now by Democratic Senator Joe

Manchin, who has decided he doesn`t like her tone even though he was happy

to vote for many Trump nominees who all had much worse tone and much worse

records on the form of partisan statements and civility than Neera Tanden

ever got near.

With Joe Manchin blocking Neera Tanden`s nomination at this point, we`re

now, nevertheless, getting into the nitty-gritty on the Biden

administration`s first big legislative leap, which looks like it may start

to move and pass the House. It may even get close to passing the Senate

before the full Biden cabinet is confirmed.

The first big legislative effort, of course, is the COVID relief bill. It

is steaming ahead. It`s looking more and more like it`s going to get zero

Republican support, despite the bill`s wide support by the republic --

excuse me, by the public, by Republicans and independents and Democrats who

support this bill by a large margin. It is Republicans on Capitol Hill who

appear uniform in their opposition to it. That means that it will likely

have to pass with only Democratic votes. That is possible as long as

Democrats are able to pass it through a process in the Senate that`s called

reconciliation.

Well, that process has some limits. There are rules within the Senate as to

what type of policy is allowed to be passed under that process, and

tonight, we are still waiting on word as to whether or not the COVID relief

bill will be allowed to incorporate a rise in the minimum wage.

President Biden and Democrats have called for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

That would give 27 million American workers a raise. The Congressional

Progressive Caucus, including its chair, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal,

have prioritized this. They have led the fight to keep that minimum wage

hike in the relief bill, to keep that minimum wage hike at $15 an hour.

We are waiting -- we thought we would know by now. We`re literally waiting

tonight expecting at any moment to find out the ruling of the Senate

parliamentarian as to whether or not that minimum wage rise is going to be

in this bill, which the Democrats can pass alone without Republican

support.

It`s a procedural thing in D.C., and its origins are both baroque and

stupid, but it has incredible material consequence for Americans. If you

think about what kind of economic relief might make the broadest impact on

Americans who need it the most, how about Americans at the lowest end of

the wage scale, 27 million of whom would get a not just sustained, but

permanent wage increase by this hike in the minimum wage. We are waiting

tonight to find out if that is possible.

Meanwhile, we`ve got Congresswoman Jayapal from the Congressional

Progressive Caucus standing by. We`ve got Richard Engel standing by with

his incredible and super scary scoop that he broke tonight on NBC "Nightly

News."

We`ve got a lot to come tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, tonight, we`re still waiting on a decision that sounds like a

little thing that could have a huge impact on tens of millions of Americans

and how much money they make. It`s a decision from the Senate

parliamentarian. It could come any time now. What we`re waiting on is her

determination as to whether or not the big COVID relief bill that`s going

to pass the House and the Senate, it`s going to be signed into law by

President Biden, whether it can include an increase in the minimum wage.

Democrats are trying to use something called the budget reconciliation

process to pass their bill so they can pass it with 51 votes instead of

needing 60 votes since Republican senators aren`t going to support this

bill at all. What that process means is that only items related to the

budget get to be in the bill. The person who gets to decide what is and

isn`t related to the budget is the Senate parliamentarian, and we are

waiting on her rulings. It`s sort of an almost legal like process.

Last night and early this morning, Senate staffers presented arguments

before the parliamentarian like they were lawyers going before a judge.

Democratic Senate staff argued that the minimum wage could be kept in the

bill. Republican Senate staff argued that it had to be stripped out, that

it has nothing to do with the budget.

We don`t know what she`s going to rule. Even if Democrats do manage to get

approval from the parliamentarian that they can increase the minimum wage,

it`s still not a done deal. They still got to get approval of their caucus,

and that is, you know, never easy with Democrats herding cats et cetera,

but so far the forces within the Democratic Party that support a $15 an

hour minimum wage have really been a force to be reckoned with. I think

they have been underestimated as a political force, especially given the

public popularity of this position.

Joining us now is Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

She`s the chair of the Progressive Caucus in the House.

Representative Jayapal, thank you for being here tonight. It`s nice to see

you come back.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): It`s so great to see you, Rachel.

MADDOW: So what`s your expectation? Do you know when we`re going to hear

this ruling? Do you have expectations about what the ruling`s going to be?

JAYAPAL: Well, I don`t know exactly when. We`re all waiting with bated

breath, but I will tell you that this reconciliation process was used to

kick tens of millions of people off of health care by the Republicans and

the parliamentarian did allow that to happen. Now, it was done in a kind of

a wonky way, but when Republicans have used reconciliation to kick people

off of health care, to pass the $2 trillion tax cut where 85 percent of

that tax cut went to the wealthiest, I think that we feel good that it

should also then be allowed for Democrats to use reconciliation to pass

minimum wage increase for 27 million workers across this country and lift 1

million minimum wage workers out of poverty.

So this is really, really important. I did want to make a clarification,

though, the parliamentary parliamentarian issues an advisory opinion. Once

the parliamentarian issues that advisory opinion, it is up to the chair of

the Senate to decide whether or not to incorporate that opinion. It`s a

small technicality, but I do think that we`ve got to use every tool in our

toolbox here, whether it is reconciliation, whether it is, you know,

ultimately reforming the filibuster.

We`re going to need to deliver on our promise to raise the wage for 27

million Americans.

MADDOW: And do you make that clarification about the parliamentarian`s

opinion being an advisory matter because you think that Democrats in the

Senate should use their 50 votes and potentially the tie breaker vote of

Vice President Harris, I guess, to overrule the parliamentarian if she

says, no, this can`t be in reconciliation. Do you think they should go that

far?

JAYAPAL: I personally do, and I`ll tell you, it`s because either -- I

mean, Democrats made a promise to people across this country, that we were

going to raise the minimum wage. That we were going to put money in

people`s pockets. It`s been 12 years since we`ve raised the minimum wage,

and if we`re going to make those promises, we have to be able to deliver on

them because, I`ll tell you what, in two years, Rachel, when people vote in

the midterms, you`re not going to be able to say, well, I`m sorry we

couldn`t raise the minimum wage because the parliamentarian ruled that we

couldn`t do it. That`s not going to fly.

So whether it`s overruling the parliamentarian or whether it is reforming

the filibuster so we can actually pass a minimum wage bill, I think it is

important that we use every tool in the toolbox. One thing, though, the

House is going to pass this reconciliation bill with a $15 minimum wage

raise in it, so we want to be very clear the house is going to do our jobs,

now the Senate needs to do its job.

MADDOW: One of the reasons that I think your power and the power of people

who agree with you on this is being underestimated is that I feel like what

never gets factored into the beltway press treatment of these issues is how

the public feels about. The idea of raising the minimum wage, particularly

since you say because it hasn`t been raise instead 12 years, and even the

reddest states that put it on the ballot, it wins as a ballot measure,

raising the minimum wage wins by huge margins, everywhere people have a

chance to have a say in it.

I feel like the beltway press calculation never factors in what the

American people actually have as policy preferences on this subject. But I

feel like you and your colleagues have been pretty rigorous trying to keep

that back in the center of the frame, to try to make a public appeal and

make sure that the public preference on this issue is factored into the

Capitol Hill politics that would otherwise, I think, prefer to ignore that.

JAYAPAL: That`s totally right. This is not a radical idea, maybe ten years

ago when fast food workers first went on strike calling for $15 in 2012,

maybe it was considered radical back then. It is mainstream today.

You know Florida voted for Donald Trump and yet passed with two-thirds

majority a minimum wage hike to $15.

So across the country, this is the policy that independents, Republicans,

and Democrats are calling for, and it is also what we promised, Rachel. If

we are going to say that Democrats are going to make a difference when we

have the House, the Senate, and the White House, then we are going to have

to deliver. It is not going to be sufficient for us to just say, well, we

tried, sorry. We`ve got to go to the mat with every tool in the toolbox.

MADDOW: We are going to have to deliver. I am putting in the order for the

bumper sticker right now.

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the House

Progressive Caucus, again, we`re still waiting for this ruling tonight.

There`s a lot of politicking, a lot of work to happen after that ruling

comes in. But thank you so much for helping us understand it tonight. It`s

good to see you.

JAYAPAL: Thank you, Rachel. Great to see you, too.

MADDOW: All right. As I mentioned, NBC`s Richard Engel is here tonight. He

had a scoop tonight on NBC "Nightly News" that has skeeved me out in a way

that has made me worry about my ability to sleep tonight, but it is worth

seeing, worth understanding and absolutely defies an emerging revisionist

history on the right on Capitol Hill right now. It`s important truth-

telling journalism.

Richard Engel joins us with that next. Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): This is 22-year-old

riley Williams from Pennsylvania in the Capitol on January 6th according to

the FBI.

RILEY WILLIAMS, 22-YEAR-OLD: Go, up the stairs, go.

ENGEL: Upstairs is Speaker Nancy Pelosi`s office, inside a female voice

the FBI believes to be Williams seems excited.

WILLIAMS: I`m in Nancy --

ENGEL: On the desk is Pelosi`s HP laptop. The same voice tells others to

treat it carefully.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dude, put on gloves.

ENGEL: According to the FBI, a witness claims Williams stole the laptop

and intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia to be passed

to Russian intelligence.

Williams turned herself in to authorities shortly after the Capitol

assault.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: NBC News`s Richard Engel reporting tonight on the case of Riley

Williams, one of the most confounding cases, I mean, from the January 6th

attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Well, tonight, Richard brings us brand new exclusive reporting that adds a

whole new layer to our understanding of this strange part of the Capitol

attack on January 6th, including the laptop stolen from Speaker of the

House Nancy Pelosi`s office. Richard has teamed up with the online

investigative group Bellingcat. They`re probably best known for tracking

down and unmasking Russian intelligence agents involved in assassination

attempts overseas. Bellingcat turned their investigative skills to the

Capitol attack into the specific case of Riley Williams, and the stolen

laptop from Pelosi`s office.

After someone sent them a video that they believed showed Riley Williams

pledging allegiance to Adolf Hitler. I`m going to show you this video.

Again, this has not been seen on television before tonight. It is very

short. It is not graphic in any literal sense, but I will warn you it is

disturbing. It will stick with you, and it is definitely, definitely,

creepy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hammer was right all along. There is no political

solution. All that is left is acceleration. Heil Hitler.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: And then the video just continues for a while like this with this

flashing image and the negative color filter and the music.

Like I said, very creepy. But you can see the obvious obstacles to a

definitively identifying the woman in this Heil Hitler video as the same

woman who stormed the Capitol on January 6th and allegedly helped to steal

Pelosi`s laptop.

What Bellingcat was able to do with this video is twofold. First, they sort

of decode it. For those of us who are not familiar with modern neo-Nazi

ideology and iconography in the dark corners of the Internet where this

stuff thrives. So, for instance, when the voice in the video says there is

no political solution. All that`s left is acceleration. Bellingcat explains

that`s a reference to a particular white nationalist neo-nazi ideology that

calls for accelerating, quote "accelerating", the collapse of society as a

pathway toward establishing a genocidal white supremacist state.

When she references the Hammer, well, that appears to be a social media

challenge -- social media channel, excuse me, that promotes that same

ideology. The skull mask she`s wearing on the mirrored sunglasses that

she`s wearing as well as the icon on the hat that she`s wearing, those are

all symbols adopted explicitly by adherents of that social media channel

and other Nazi groups.

Even that negative color filter used at the end of the video, it echoes an

aesthetic that is popular in white supremacist propaganda right now, and

there`s other clues, too. She`s got a book about the Waffen-SS, that`s

visible and the negative color profile at her feet in the Heil Hitler

video. There`s other things you can see there.

But beyond just those things that you can see and notice, you might

recognize if you`re familiar with this stuff, the other thing Bellingcat

does is they go about gathering evidence that the woman in this video is

indeed Riley Williams, who`s been charged in the Capitol attack. They

discovered several of her social media accounts on which she has posted

racist and anti-Semitic screeds along with neo-Nazi ideology and symbolism

seen in that video. They painstakingly matched photos and items of clothing

and pieces of furniture you can see across multiple social media postings

in order to place Riley Williams in that same room, in that same dress as

the woman in that Heil Hitler video.

Her lawyer tells Richard Engel tonight the Heil Hitler video was meant as a

joke. I don`t think it`s that funny. I don`t know, maybe that`s just me.

Interestingly, her lawyer would not confirm or deny that that was, in fact,

his client in the Heil Hitler video.

But, you know, in addition to this being just a very interesting piece of

investigative work, this report from Bellingcat and NBC News is a jarring

reminder of how much we still don`t know about what went down on January

6th, particularly as the conservative media and some elected Republicans in

Congress claim that the people who took place in that attack on the Capitol

weren`t that bad and there really wasn`t that many extremists and there

certainly weren`t white supremacists.

It tells you how much we have yet to expose about what organizations and

affiliations brought folks to that attack and to what degree they were

coordinated. Congress held its first hearing on the Capitol attack

yesterday. They`re holding a second one two days from now. There`s just a

ton of pressing, outstanding questions we still don`t know the answers to.

I mean, how do we still not know how Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

died? Basic facts about what caused his death.

How about the allegation that members of Congress were giving

reconnaissance tours to people who came back as rioters? That allegation

was leveled by other members of congress. Where are we on that?

Why did the Pentagon slow walk the deployment of the National Guard that

day? The chief of the D.C. police testified to that today. Why did the

Pentagon slow walk the National Guard deployment? Did President Trump have

any role in personally delaying the National Guard response?

What was disgraced Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn`s brothering

it at doing a Pentagon taking part in that decision just days after Flynn

had called for Trump to use martial law to overturn the election, why did

the Army lie about Mike Flynn`s brother`s involvement in the meetings and

the decisions as to whether and when to deploy the National Guard?

Why were six Capitol police officers suspended from duty for their actions

during the attack? What`s the status of the more than two dozen other

officers who are reportedly under investigation for somehow having behaved

inappropriately in relation to that attack? How many guns and other weapons

were found among rioters that day? Who placed the pipe bombs that were

diffused outside the DNC and the RNC the day of the attack? Was that --

were those pipe bombs, those operational pipe bombs definitively connected

to the Capitol assault?

The former Capitol police chief testified yesterday he thinks the pipe

bombs were connected with the attack, but we don`t know for certain, nor do

we know who did that, which means somebody capable of creating operational

pipe bombs and placing them and concealing them in D.C. is still on the

loose. Why are we not getting any briefings on the cases the government is

bringing against the Capitol rioters? We haven`t heard squat from any

senior Justice Department figures about the investigation in weeks.

The only guy we have heard from, the acting U.S. attorney in D.C. hasn`t

given a briefing on Capitol rioter arrests in nearly a month. And by the

way, where`s Nancy Pelosi`s laptop? Riley Williams has been arrested in

connection with her alleged actions at the Capitol on January 6th. Part of

the allegations against her is that she took part in stealing it. She

apparently claims to not have it now, but it has still not been found. FBI

affidavit filed in conjunction with the charges of her case suggests that

she wanted to give it to someone who was going to provide it to Russian

intelligence. Where is it?

We don`t have answers yet to any of these questions, almost all of which we

had the day after the attack. We still don`t have them answered.

Fortunately, though, we are getting new information about the people who

stormed the Capitol that day and their affiliations including with explicit

neo-Nazi groups. That`s thanks to investigations like tonight`s from

Bellingcat and Richard Engel. Richard joins us live here next.

MADDOW: Joining us now is NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard

Engel, who along with an investigative group Bellingcat has broken the

story tonight one of the women arrested for the Capitol attack in her case

helping to steal allegedly Nancy Pelosi`s laptop out of her office is the

same woman seen in this video saying Hitler was right, espousing Nazi

ideology and giving a Heil Hitler Nazi salute.

Richard, thank you for making time to be here tonight. I tell you, I feel

like you`ve definitely already rob me of at least one night`s sleep. I find

this to be incredibly unnerving stuff.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: It is a very

disturbing video, and I think that`s part of the idea behind making video

like this. They`re meant to be intimidating but also fun for their own

community.

If you look at these alt-right websites or neo-Nazi websites or chat rooms,

they`re full of stuff like this where they`re talking to each other,

they`re wearing the costume. They`re playacting, but what we saw at the

Capitol wasn`t playacting. So these people brought their fantasy Nazi

worlds and brought them to the Capitol. And you had this explosion of a

very dark mentality, and now we`re trying to put the pieces together to

figure out who was in the Capitol, how did it get organized, and basically

what is their back story? What brought them there?

Because still even though we all saw this happen and even though they were

clearly wearing things like Camp Auschwitz t-shirts or posting videos doing

Heil Hitler there`s still this narrative out there this was a bunch of

innocent people that got swept up in the moment or that this was Antifa or

it wasn`t what we all think it`s what it was.

So, unfortunately, we have to keep digging and digging and trying to prove

this as definitively as we can and piece together what happened, because

we`re not getting the answers. We`re not getting the answers ability the

laptop, why there was a tremendous break down of security that day. Why

when everybody saw this coming, the cavalry wasn`t there and didn`t come

for a long time.

MADDOW: And, Richard, we are getting a sort of revisionist history already

from elements of the conservative media, virtually from some of our prime

time colleagues at Fox News advancing this idea that, you know, nothing too

bad and no one too bad was at that attack. We`re hearing that from some

elected Republicans as well, like Senator Ron Johnson at the hearing

yesterday.

Do you think there`s more stuff like this down the road that`s going to

disabuse people of those revisionist histories over time? Are you -- are

you doing further reporting with Bellingcat and other ways of looking at

this that may make more of this emerge?

ENGEL: Yes, we are. This was the first of our cooperations that we brought

out today, and it takes a lot of time. We had to piece together a puzzle,

putting together sort of a collage of images. And a lot of these activists,

which is good for journalists` sake, left a lot of bread crumb. They were

very active on social media, some of it encrypted, some of it not

encrypted, sometimes using their real names, often using false names.

But when you line up all the videos together and use the metadata to figure

out their chronology, then you can start to see parallels and similarities

and clues. In this case, for example, Riley wore the same glasses often in

the many of the videos. She wore the same clothing. She has distinctive

tattoos.

Once we were able to identify these tattoos and identify the clothing,

identify the glasses, then you can start placing her in different

locations. And ultimately it was a light in the room we were able to use to

pinpoint this particular video of the Heil Hitler.

So, yes, we`re going to be doing more of this. It takes time because you

have to lay out all the videos and do a tremendous amount of compare and

contrasting to try to narrow it down. I think it`s important because this

false narrative is continuing to be pushed out there.

MADDOW: NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel,

congratulations on this, Richard. And thanks for making time to help us

understand it tonight. It is deeply unsettling and deeply important stuff.

It`s good to see you, my friend. Thank you.

ENGEL: Sorry if I`m going to leave that image in your mind for the night,

but aside from that, we`ll also be watching Khashoggi tomorrow.

MADDOW: Yeah.

ENGEL: Fascinating stuff.

MADDOW: Indeed, indeed, indeed.

All right. Thank you, my friend. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: I feel like so much of today`s busy news day was basically an on-

ramp toward later tonight and tomorrow. We`re expecting that important

ruling on the minimum wage. We`re expecting the potentially the

intelligence community`s declassified report on the murder of Jamal

Khashoggi. There`s a lot going on tonight and still ahead, too.

But that does it for me for now. I`ll see you again tomorrow night.

