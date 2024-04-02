To conservatives outraged over Easter and Trans Day of Visibility, I have bad news about next year

Easter celebrations were not entirely joyous for conservatives who were upset that Transgender Day of Visibility, which fell on the same day this year, had been commemorated by the White House.

Prominent Republican figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, criticized the Biden administration for issuing a proclamation that honored “the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans.”

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign demanded that President Joe Biden apologize to Christians and claimed that the proclamation was part of the administration’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

Bafflingly, even Caitlyn Jenner, a onetime California gubernatorial candidate who had very publicly announced and documented her gender transition in 2015, said she was “absolutely disgusted.”

As my MSNBC colleague Steve Benen wrote Monday, the right-wing efforts to politicize Easter were clumsy and unnecessary. Trans Day of Visibility has been celebrated on March 31 since its creation in 2009, whereas Easter does not have a fixed date.

But there’s more bad news for those set on making such bad faith criticisms: Next year Easter will fall on April 20, a hallowed day in stoner culture.

Granted, it’s unlikely that the White House — no matter who occupies it after the election — will be issuing an official proclamation commemorating 4/20 as a “high” holiday alongside Easter. But when there’s a will to manufacture outrage, there’s a way.