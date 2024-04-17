Ex-'Real Housewives' star posted photos of son on Jan. 6 that led to riot charges

A Trump-supporting former star of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" was cited in court documents in her stepson's arrest in connection with his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker's stepson, Tyler Campanella, was arrested on Wednesday and faces five misdemeanor charges, NBC News reported.

Flicker herself has not been accused of wrongdoing and, as NBC News notes, has said she was in Florida during the insurrection. But her posts about her stepson's activities that day appear to have inadvertently played a role in his arrest: According to the Statement of Facts document, the FBI identified Campanella from open-source videos and images on social media platforms, including from Flicker's Instagram account on Jan. 6, that "appears to indicate that Tyler Campanella is at the Capitol." In those images, Campanella is seen inside the Capitol wearing a hoodie and a "Trump 2020" hat.

The FBI also traced Campanella's phone records, locating him inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the document said. His phone was associated with Flicker's account.

Flicker, who was on “RHONJ” for a brief two-season run before leaving in 2017, is an avid Trump supporter. On social media, Flicker shares glossy photos of herself posing with the former president, declarations of her support for him, right-wing sentiments and Islamophobic posts. She has also referred to Alina Habba, a Trump attorney who often goes on cable news to defend him, as her "bestie."