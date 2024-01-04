Multiple injured in a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa

A shooting took place at Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday morning, the first day of school after the holiday break.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the shooter, who they said is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News. Two students and an administrator are injured, and one of the injuries may be fatal, the officials said.

Reports of an active shooter at the school first came in at around 7:37 a.m. local time, before classes began, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a brief morning press conference. Officers arrived within minutes and located “multiple gunshot victims,” Infante said.

“School didn’t start yet luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome,” Infante said at the press conference.

“There is no further danger to the public,” he added. “The community is safe.”

Law enforcement will hold another press conference later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.