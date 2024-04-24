Former cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion, alleging unpaid wages and harassment

The rapper Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by a former cameraman who alleges that he was not properly compensated for his work and was subjected to a hostile work environment.

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, the lawsuit by Emilio Garcia accuses the rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, of "a lack of appropriate pay," of fat-shaming him, and of having sex with a woman while he sat next to them in a car in a foreign country.

"I felt uncomfortable," he told NBC News. "I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me."

According to the lawsuit, the next day Megan asked Garcia if he had been in the car with them when the incident happened. When he said yes, she told him, "Don’t ever discuss what you saw," the lawsuit states.

Garcia said in the lawsuit that he was misclassified as an independent contractor and owed unpaid wages. He said he thought of quitting because Megan treated him differently after that, receiving fewer bookings from her team, per the lawsuit. He also accused her of calling him a "fat b----" and telling him not to eat.

The rapper's attorney, Alex Spiro, told NBC News: "This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

The complaint also names management company Roc Nation as a defendant. The company did not respond to NBC News’ requests for comment.