Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted for 'swatting' on Christmas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was "swatted" on Monday, the eighth time her home has been targeted with a fraudulent emergency call, she said.

According to police in Rome, Georgia, a person called a suicide hotline claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s address and threatened to kill himself, NBC News reports. Police contacted Greene’s security team about the call, and her team declined to have police respond to her home. The call, according to NBC News, was placed from Rome, New York.

"I was just swatted," Greene wrote on X on Monday morning. "This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here."

She later posted screenshots of violent messages and death threats that she had received online just days earlier. Greene criticized Capitol Police for not arresting the person who sent those messages, contrasting it with "how FBI and DOJ treats J6’ers, Pres Trump, and their political enemies."

"And after today, I have been swatted 8 times but the FBI can’t seem to figure out who is responsible for the swatting and says the law doesn’t allow them to track them down," she wrote. "Thankfully my local police are far too smart, know me well, and know exactly what these swatting calls are."

She added that she would introduce a bill "to track down swatters."

Greene, a prominent far-right figure in Congress and an avid Donald Trump supporter, has been subjected to prior cases of swatting, which entails fraudulent emergency calls being placed for a location to provoke, typically, a hostile police response. In October 2022, she posted on X that her home was the target of a swatting for a sixth time.

And last month, the FBI arrested a Georgia man who called her office twice and threatened to kill her. She credited local and federal law enforcement for acting quickly at the time.

Greene wasn't the only Republican member of Congress who was targeted by a swatting attempt on Christmas. Rep. Brandon Williams of New York posted on X that his home was swatted that afternoon. NBC News reports that Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.