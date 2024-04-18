Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'space lasers' amendment to Johnson's Israel bill is a silly stunt

As part of her opposition to House Speaker Mike Johnson's foreign aid package, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a slew of amendments to the bills Wednesday, including one that directs funding for the "development of space laser technology on the southwest border."

That's correct: The Georgia Republican — whose reputation was wounded early in her congressional career when Media Matters unearthed her previous claim that space lasers caused a wildfire in California — put forward what appears to be a proposal for the U.S. to use said space lasers to secure its southern border.

Greene also suggested that Israel already has this space laser technology.

"I’ve previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel’s defense," Greene wrote Wednesday night in a post on X. "America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses."

Among her other amendments is one that would require all members of Congress who vote for the Ukraine bill to "conscript in the Ukrainian military"; another would prohibit funding until Ukraine "closes all bio-laboratories." She also introduced amendments to the Israel supplemental bill to fund the construction of a wall and an Iron Dome, which intercepts short-range rockets, on the southern border. Of the United States.

These proposals do not appear to be intended to be taken seriously, although it's hard to tell. Greene has long opposed sending more aid to Ukraine, and the slate of ludicrous amendments that she introduced to Johnson’s newly unveiled aid package is presumably meant to troll her colleagues and send a message about her stance on border security. In fairness, Greene is not alone in this strategy, as several other conservative Republicans have filed multiple amendments whose content is less legislative than performative (Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., for example, proposed an amendment that "strike[s] line 1 on page 1 and all that follows").

The reference to "space lasers," however, suggests that even Greene may understand on some level how unserious she is.