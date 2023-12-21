Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy in New York, one day after a judge ordered him to immediately start paying the nearly $150 million in damages that he owes two former Georgia election workers over his defamatory claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani, who helped spearhead the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the election results, estimated his liabilities as between $100 million and $500 million in the filing. He also listed approximate assets of $1 million to $10 million.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Giuliani to pay Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss the nine-figure damages that a jury awarded them last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.